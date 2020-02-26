Boston Globe Editorial Board supports Bill Weld for the Republican nomination

%MINIFYHTMLdcf3800af379319fc61f08827203da9811% %MINIFYHTMLdcf3800af379319fc61f08827203da9812%

The Boston Globe Editorial Board backed former Massachusetts governor Bill Weld for the Republican presidential nomination on Wednesday, just less than a week before the Massachusetts primary and Super Tuesday.

"Nominating William F. Weld would move the Republican Party from adherence to the cult of the president's person to traditional principles and office ownership," the editorial board wrote in its support.

The editorial board also announced Wednesday that it will support Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren for the Democratic nomination. Early voting is already underway in the State of the Bay.

Weld is the only Republican who is still in the race to challenge President Donald Trump for the 2020 nomination. The two-time elected governor of Massachusetts ran for vice president on the Libertarian Party ticket in 2016 and has been a critical critic of Trump.

In its support for Weld, the editorial board described the candidate as "a cunning, capable and affable former Massachusetts attorney and governor whose nomination would help restore the principle and probity of the Republican Party,quot;:

Nominating Weld would also help restore dignity and decency in the national conversation. A pleasant practitioner of collegiate politics, is able to disagree without being disagreeable. His dry and cunning wit would be a welcome tonic for Trump's speech. A vote for Weld, then, is a vote both to save traditional conservative principles and to change the unfortunate tone of the Trump era. Needless to say, Weld is unlikely to snatch the Republican presidential nomination from the incumbent. He managed to get only 9 percent of the Republican vote in New Hampshire. But even by giving Bill Weld a solid result, Republicans dismayed with the course of Donald Trump could trigger an important debate within the party about ideas and integrity.

Read the full support of the Globe editorial committee here.