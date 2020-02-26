Boosie publishes a message for politicians about repairs: "Where the hell is our money?"

With the 2020 elections fast approaching, Boosie Badazz is clarifying his priorities, and he wants politicians to work to get reparations for blacks in the United States.

The rapper jumped to social networks to post the following message:

"I was watching a program about blacks and black businesses and what they went through," Boosie wrote on Instagram. "Bra, our people deserve money like the prey the Indians receive. We were killed and screwed by this nation. Every time we succeed, they hanged us. Do you know about Greenwood, Black Wall Street and how they made us? Bra I'm angry. Where the hell is our money? "

Reparations have been one of the central issues for several presidential candidates, particularly Elizabeth Warren, but Boosie wants answers and wants them now.

"Our wealth and our lives were taking us away [sic] for anything. Especially our businessmen and women. Why don't any of our shit presidents ask that blacks be compensated forever? Why has this never been a problem? in any presidential rally, etc. Have we forgotten it? Do leaders feel we deserved it? Millions of black lives taken n & # 39; Black Wealth & # 39; simply stripped, which has affected us to this day today, financially and emotionally. I hate everyone who did that 2 of us. I wish all of you death. Blacks in this country still don't have any fucking respect or love, that's real. "

Do you agree with Boosie?