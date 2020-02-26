Boosie publishes a message for politicians about repairs: "Where the hell is our money?"

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6
Logo

With the 2020 elections fast approaching, Boosie Badazz is clarifying his priorities, and he wants politicians to work to get reparations for blacks in the United States.

The rapper jumped to social networks to post the following message:

"I was watching a program about blacks and black businesses and what they went through," Boosie wrote on Instagram. "Bra, our people deserve money like the prey the Indians receive. We were killed and screwed by this nation. Every time we succeed, they hanged us. Do you know about Greenwood, Black Wall Street and how they made us? Bra I'm angry. Where the hell is our money? "

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here