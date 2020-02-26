Boosie Badazz still insists that Zaya is the & # 39; Son & # 39; from Dwyane Wade

WENN / Instagram / Johnny Louis

During an interview, the rapper admits that it is not really appropriate for him to comment on Wade's parental skills, although he adds that "when I feel you are wrong, you are wrong."

Lil Boosie (Boosie Badazz) received a great reaction after having fathered badly Dwyane WadeZaya's daughter. The rapper had addressed criticism in a new interview with Baller Alert on Wednesday, February 26, in which he once again confused Zaya, who recently came out as a transgender.

"He received a violent reaction from the statements about Dwyane Wade's daughter," the interviewer began the interview before Boosie intervened, "Her son." He later explained his side: "This is how I felt. People have to understand that this is how I feel."

The 37-year-old man revealed that his mother also criticized him for his controversial statements. "Even my mom got on me a ** yesterday. My mom called me early in the morning and got on me a **, saying: & # 39; Don't get close to social networks! They are their families! But I was just talking about how I felt. Everyone had their own opinions in life. Everyone feels a certain kind of way about certain things … When children participate, it's tender to my heart. "

When asked if he ever thought about the impact of his statements, Boosie replied: "Once you're a celebrity, you must be ready for what comes with being a celebrity … You have to be ready for the hundred eyes and everything that". "Boosie then admitted that it was not really appropriate for him to comment on Wade's parental abilities. However, he added:" But when I feel you are wrong, you are wrong. People have told me how to raise my children when I was wrong … "

Speaking of which he was expelled from a place in Planet Fitness because he called the manager of the gym manager for being gay, Boosie said: "I feel like they are attacking me now. I should have closed my * * up. Everything happens for a reason. Many people feel what I said, completely. I received a lot of negative reaction, but I received a lot of people who feel the same. "

During the interview, Boosie said that while he didn't know Wade on a personal level, he was a fan of his basketball career. "It is probably a delicate situation for him, so he probably does not want to contact me," he said, referring to the fact that they were unlikely to sit down to discuss the matter. "But I said what I said. I don't shut up for anyone. If that were Barack Obama, I would have said the same thing. I'm done that way."

"It doesn't affect me because I live a real life … The only way you can reach someone like me is (if) it breaks your hustle and bustle. As long as I can hustle and stay free, none of that is ** It's going to get me me. Comments are made to be blocked … Anyway I receive money, "Boosie concluded without discomfort.