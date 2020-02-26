Body camera images show a 6-year-old girl arrested

Back in September We inform about the Orlando officerDennis Turner arrests Kaia Rolle, 6, after she made a tantrum at Lucious Academy and Emma Nixon, according to her grandmother.

After the news of Kaia's treatment was released, the Orlando Police Department apologized and fired Officer Turner.

The video of the Bodycam incident has been posted and shows police officers arresting Kaia first grade while escorting her out of class crying.

In the video, which was provided to Buzzfeed By the lawyer of Kaia's family, you see that the moment is terrible.

The officer begins by telling Kaia to "come here," and she responds by asking "What are they for?" as she refers to the braces.

"It's for you," replies Officer Turner.

"Give your hands, okay?" says a different officer. "Come here, honey."

Kaia began to cry and shout "No, no, don't wear handcuffs," while the officer ties his hands behind his back.

"I don't want to get in the police car," she says.

"You don't want to," says the officer. "You have to."

"No please. No, please, give me a second chance," Kaia shouts. "Please, just let me go."

A female staff member asked Turner if it was necessary to restrict Kaia, and apparently boasted the youngest arrest he made.

"Yes," answers the questions of the staff member. "Uh, and if I were bigger, I would have been using regular wives."

He proceeded to talk about how the youngest child he has arrested was a 7-year-old boy who stole from Albertson and "thought it was a joke."

“Seven is the youngest. She is 8 years old, isn't she? "the officer asks. The staff member responds by saying that he is 6 years old.

"Is she 6 years old? Now she has broken the record. She broke the record," said the officer.

Authorities say Turner apparently arrested another 6-year-old boy for a separate incident that same day.

