Bob Iger resigns as CEO of Walt Disney Co .; Bob Chapek appointed new boss – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Bob Iger left the position of CEO of The Walt Disney Co. on Tuesday and Bob Chapek has been named as the new head of the company.

It was said that the measure would occur after the launch of the company's Disney + broadcast service, which makes it an "optimal time for the transition to a new CEO."

Chapek, who had been president of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, was appointed new CEO, effective immediately.

According to the company, Iger will remain as executive president and will help "direct the company's creative efforts," as well as "help guide the company's board of directors through the leadership transition until the end of its contract on December 31, 2021 ". according to the Los Angeles Times.

