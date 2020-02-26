Blues In The Night – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

(Up News Info 11) – If you heard this song, a bell would ring with you in the opening letter, "my mom did me the favor,quot;. And yes, the word "said,quot; was written as "tol,quot;.

"Blues In The Night,quot; was written by Harold Arlen and Johnny Mercer. It was first released in 1941 as part of the movie "Blues In The Night," starring Priscilla Lane and distributed by Warner Brothers with legendary producer Hal B. Wallis.

%MINIFYHTMLc1852fac67d20121eebf3e006acf4e7d11% %MINIFYHTMLc1852fac67d20121eebf3e006acf4e7d12%

There were six recordings of this song traced by such successful artists as Woody Herman, Dinah Shore, Jimmie Lunceford, Cab Calloway, Artie Shaw and Rosemary Clooney.

While there were many other great versions, these were the most successful.

Woody Herman recorded this song on the Decca Records label and made it to the Billboard list on January 2, 1942, reached # 1 and remained on the charts for eleven weeks.

I think you'll recognize the song! Herman actually sings the lyrics of this version. Harold Arlen also has a cameo in a couple of places too.