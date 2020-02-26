BlackHistoryMonthSpotlight: The former FedEx receptionist becomes the company's first black CEO!

When we close Black History month, it has just been announced that FedEx has just named Ramon Hood as its first black CEO.

According to Black Enterprise, “the former vice president of operations, strategy and planning today brings more than 28 years of experience in the company to her role. Supervise the custom Critical division.

It is also said that she started with the company in 1991, as a receptionist, when it was initially called "Roberts Express,quot;. Hood said:

"I was not thinking that this would be my career and I would be here for 28 years. I was a young mother. I wanted a job that had a stable shift that would allow me to take (university) courses as appropriate."

The new CEO received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Walsh University and his Executive MBA from Case Western Reserve University.

Also according to Black Enterprise,

"Hood climbed the ladder of success in the company from running the FedEx Truckload Brokerage subsidiary to obtaining an officer position at FedEx Supply Chain in 2016. He then returned to FedEx Custom Critical for an executive position."

What an amazing story.