Birdman recalls breakfast club viral interview

It's been more than three years since Birdman's interview with The Breakfast Club went viral, but the position of the Cash Money boss remains the same, he wants your respect.

Birdman, who is currently promoting his documentary, addressed Everyday Struggle, and when asked about the interview in which he coined the phrase "pay some respect to my name," Birdman says that respect is everything to him.

"It just was what it was, and that is behind us. A n * gga grew up, and I believe in respect. I grew up in respect, and I think that disrespect, you deal with that shit accordingly. However, you feel [You have to deal with that, and at that moment, I just wanted to go talk to that man and let him know that we believe in respect. "

He continued: "Sometimes, bloggers leave their character and say that there are no people who have nothing to do with what is happening. I just felt the need to approach him, go there and see him and see what is happening. Just ask him to respect me. "