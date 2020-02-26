Billie Eilish declares eternal love for Justin Bieber, even if he & # 39; poop & # 39; in a dish

%MINIFYHTMLba32077d883b61c1c1c1d11e8b40bbee11% %MINIFYHTMLba32077d883b61c1c1c1d11e8b40bbee12%

In addition to Billie, the final episode of the YouTube docuseries & # 39; Seasons & # 39; Justin presents talks with Quavo, Justin Usher's mentor, Big Sean and DJ Khaled, among others.

When Billie eilish says he is a big fan of Justin BieberHe is not kidding. Successful creator "Bad Guy" recently appeared at the end of Justin's YouTube movie series "Seasons," in which he expressed his love for the Canadian heartbreaker.

During her individual interview, Billie shared that she is always excited for everything Justin takes out. "I'm excited about everything he does," added the Grammy-winning singer.

He also made his points with a hypothetical situation quite rude. "I don't care if he pooped and put it on a plate and put it in a shop. I'm excited! Whatever Justin does, I'm ready to start," Billie said in the final episode, titled "The Finale," which It premiered on Tuesday, February 25.

"I would say he is doing better and that makes me very happy because, you know, I like him, I care about him more than, like anyone else in my life," Billie continued. "The fact that he is simply moving forward and going, and going and going, is huge. I think it is bigger than we all realize because it is easy to stop."

In addition to Billie, the final featured conversations with QuavoJustin's mentor Usher, Be big Y DJ Khaled among others. He also showed a Justin fan named Lindsey, who was cast as "One Less Lonely Girl" from the Bieber concert movie in 2011, "Never say Never".

Justin could be seen surprising her before they remembered adorably the first time they met and how much they had grown. "Once a believer, always a believer," Lindsey said.