Bhad Bhabie to Skai Jackson: "I'm going to fuck kill you!"

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6
Logo

Bhad Bhabie reappears in the headlines for all the wrong reasons: this time he is in the spotlight after jumping in line and threatening to kill Disney star Skai Jackson.

According to the teenage rapper, Skai is jealous of her and tries to yell at the boys that Bhabie is talking to, and Bhahie is so angry that she is willing to take her own life.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here