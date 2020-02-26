Bhad Bhabie to Skai Jackson: "I'm going to fuck kill you!"

Bhad Bhabie reappears in the headlines for all the wrong reasons: this time he is in the spotlight after jumping in line and threatening to kill Disney star Skai Jackson.

According to the teenage rapper, Skai is jealous of her and tries to yell at the boys that Bhabie is talking to, and Bhahie is so angry that she is willing to take her own life.

"I want to know why every time they see me with a guy, do bitches want to all go up to the page? The bitch is a big fan! You're a big fan! He's sneaking, brother! Don & # 39 "Don't go post on me on your fake page, bitch. If you have something to say about me, post it on your page. Show me you're in bold!"

"I'm going to jail behind Disney," Bhabie continued. "B * tch, what are you doing in these men's DMs? … As if you were just trying to get mad at this point. I see what you're doing and it's going to kill you. Like, that's the thing: I'm going to kill you. Don't post your location, because I'm going. "

According to Bhabie, it's about the beginning of everything. To be honest, it seems that Bhabie is exaggerating, but threatening to kill someone on Instagram live is never a smart decision.

Check out Bhabie's tirade below.