Beyonce – That's why he banned photographers from taking pictures of her at the Kobe Bryant Memorial!

Beyonce was one of the many people who attended the emotional monument of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and her 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, but the singer asked that no photos be taken while he was there. In fact, not only was he there, but Queen Bey also performed at the monument and it was amazing and moving.

However, as mentioned earlier, the photographers who attended were forbidden to capture any of them and here is why!

A couple of days ago, Bey was at the Staples Center celebrating the life of Kobe Bryant after the legendary basketball player lost his life in a tragic helicopter accident that left no survivors.

The organizers of the monument prohibited photographers from taking photos of Beyonce and now, an internal report claims to know that the request came first from her.

The source told HollywoodLife that ‘Beyonce asked that no photos of her be taken at Kobe's memorial. She didn't want to take Vanessa and family's attention away. He only acted because he really loved Kobe and wanted to do something special for Vanessa. "

The entire event was broadcast live, so the fact that Beyonce was there was definitely not a secret.

After her performance, Beyonce sat down with Kobe's widow, Vanessa, who has also been her friend for a long time and did everything possible to comfort her.

Vanessa delivered many emotional speeches about her husband and daughter, so it must have been very hard for her.

Beyonce, Vanessa and Kobe became friends in the 90s!

The same can be said about Bey's husband, rapper Jay Z, who revealed that he saw Kobe the last time during his New Year's Eve party!

"He was the last one in my house in New Year and was in the best space I've seen him. One of the last things he told me was: & # 39; You have to see Gianna play basketball & # 39 ;. And That was really one of the most painful things because I was very proud & # 39 ;, Jay told the crowd at the monument.



