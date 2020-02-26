Bernie Sanders: Who is he and where is he on key issues? The | USA news

The independent Bernie Sanders says he wants a "political revolution,quot; in the United States to "transform our country economically, politically, socially and environmentally." And if their popularity among young Democratic voters is an indication, they do too.

The Vermont senator has become the embodiment of Democratic disenchantment with the status quo.

A self-proclaimed democratic socialist, Sanders, 78, has protested against the country's rich classes and has asked millions of working Americans to help him change the face of the country's politics. Issues that were once considered marginal (universal medical care and free university tuition among them) have risen to the mainstream since reaching the top of the field of Democratic candidates.

He runs a solid group of followers, but faces a field full of Democratic candidates, many of whom, such as Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, have also promoted some of the same positions.

Sanders, who lost the nomination to Hillary Clinton in the 2016 primaries, is the oldest candidate to run and, if elected, would be the oldest president in the history of the United States. In the election campaign in October, he suffered a heart attack and was rushed to hospital. Three weeks later, he returned and promised his supporters at a rally in New York City that his time in the spotlight is far from over.

"I am happy to inform you that I am more than ready, smarter than ever to continue with you in the epic struggle we face today," Sanders told a crowd of 25,000 fans.

"I am more than ready to assume the position of president of the United States."

"To put it bluntly," he added, "I'm back."

Medicare for everyone

The problem of the Sanders firm is healthcare. In April, it introduced legislation that would transform the multifaceted health care system in the US. UU. In a single-payer government-run system that provides insurance coverage to all Americans without premiums, deductibles or co-payments.

The plan would effectively eliminate private health insurance and prohibit employers from offering health care plans that compete with the government.

"The United States must join the rest of the industrialized world and recognize that medical care is everyone's right and not a privilege," Sanders said.

The bill was co-sponsored by 14 Democrats, including presidential candidate Warren. However, he was not so well received by others in the race, not to mention the legions of legislators and experts. Former Vice President Joe Biden, one of the leading candidates among the Democrats, called the plan unrealistic.

It has never been fully explained how to pay for a plan that some have estimated would cost $ 34 billion in 10 years. Sanders has only said that he would finance the review by imposing taxes on the rich and reducing payment rates to pharmaceutical companies, hospitals and other actors in the health industry.

"Look, I'm not denying we're going to spend a lot of money," Sanders said on PBS. But "the average American will pay less for Medicare medical care for everyone," he promised.

Rebel Codi, supporter of Democratic presidential candidate for Senator Bernie Sanders, tries to attract supporters to the Sanders area of ​​the Maple Grove Methodist Church in West Des Moines, Iowa (Jim Bourg / Reuters)

Middle class disappearing

Born in Brooklyn, New York, from a Jewish working-class family, Sanders has turned inequality in wealth into another pillar of his campaign.

He denounced the country's tax system, which he says favors super-rich and large corporations and allows them to accumulate wealth at the expense of poor and middle-class Americans.

"For 40 years, the American middle class has been disappearing. Millions of people work longer hours for lower wages despite a large increase in technology and productivity," Sanders said in a 2016 interview.

"And what we have seen during that period is a massive transfer of billions of dollars from the middle class to the top tenth of the 1 percent of the United States: massive inequality of wealth and income," he added.

To address the problem, in October 2019, he proposed a "Income inequality tax,quot; for companies with large salary disparities between executives and workers. The plan requires increasing the corporate tax rate by half percent for companies that pay their executive directors 50 times more than the average salary of their employees, and increasingly for companies with wider salary gaps. The current corporate tax rate is 21 percent.

Immigration

Sanders, whose father was an immigrant from Poland, said the United States is a "nation of immigrants,quot; and launched an immigration plan that would revoke Trump's policies aimed at stopping the flow of immigrants to the United States.

He promised to promote programs that would provide a path to citizenship for the approximately 11 million undocumented immigrants in the United States, with priority status for children and youth.

"Undocumented workers are making the work extremely difficult to harvest our crops, build our houses, cook our meals and take care of our children," he said in a 2015 speech. "They are part of the fabric of the United States."

Sanders also said he would revoke Trump's criminalization of border crossings, reversing a "zero tolerance,quot; crackdown that has led thousands of migrants to be detained, prosecuted and deported, and more than 2,000 children separated from their parents in the border between the United States and Mexico.

Foreign policy

Sanders, the independent with more years of service in the history of Congress, has promoted the idea that internal and external policies are inextricably linked, and has not avoided criticizing US foreign policy. UU. And military intervention abroad.

In an opinion article in June 2019, he said he would take the United States out of wars in the Middle East and reorient his foreign policy to prioritize "diplomacy and collective work with allies,quot; over military action.

He has argued that his vision does not imply a US withdrawal from the world stage, but rather the use of diplomacy and cooperation rather than force to promote American interests.

"We need to rethink the militaristic approach that has undermined the moral authority of the United States, caused the allies to question our ability to lead, drained our fiscal funds and corroded our own democracy," he wrote.

He has pledged to withdraw troops in Afghanistan, a war that lasted 18 years, and criticized the so-called "war on terror,quot; as "surprisingly wasteful,quot; and led to the proliferation of terrorism, not its destruction.

"American power should not be measured by our ability to blow things up, but by our ability to build on our common humanity, leveraging our technology and our enormous wealth to create a better life for all people," Sanders wrote.

Sanders has also spoken openly about Israel-Palestine, one of the most politically charged conflicts in the world. He said he supports a two-state solution to the decades-old conflict, and has opposed the decision of the United States to move its embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv.

He also criticized statements by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that supported Israel's right to build settlements in the occupied West Bank, which the United States had long maintained as an obstacle to peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

"Israeli settlements in occupied territory are illegal. This is clear from international law and the multiple resolutions of the United Nations," Sanders tweeted after Pompeo's announcement.

During the fifth presidential debate of the Democratic party in November, Sanders added: "It is no longer good enough for us to be pro-Israel. I am pro-Israel. But we must treat the Palestinians with the dignity they deserve."

Climate change

Along the way of the campaign, Sanders promised to make climate change central to his presidency and supported the so-called "New Green Deal,quot; presented by Ocasio-Cortez and others who declared climate change as a national emergency.

"Climate change cannot only be addressed by the United States. It is a global problem," Sanders said in Iowa at the time. "But my promise is that, instead of ignoring this problem as Trump does, I will help lead the world to bring countries together to address the problem."