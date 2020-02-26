Bernie Sanders schedules a rally in Minnesota for the day before Super Tuesday – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders plans to hold a rally in Minnesota on Monday, March 2, a day before Super Tuesday.

Fifteen states will cast their vote on March 3, a day that can make or break the chances of a candidate winning the nomination.

The Sanders team says they will make a stop at the Saint Paul River Center at 7 p.m. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the entrance to the event will be handled in order of arrival.

The visit will also be accompanied by a concert performance by Nathaniel Rateliff and the Nightsweats.

Sanders has recently emerged as one of the leading candidates in the race to be the democratic candidate in the 2020 presidential elections. He has already won the primaries in New Hampshire and Nevada.

The demonstration is free and open to the public.