Bernie Sanders leads the Democrats; Elizabeth Warren is number 2

US Senator Bernie Sanders leads the Democratic presidential camp by 14 percentage points in Colorado, according to a new poll conducted on Wednesday.

It was supported by 34% of the 471 likely primary voters surveyed, followed by US Sen. Elizabeth Warren with 20%, says Data for Progress, a progressive public opinion research firm. The following were former Mayor of South Bend, Pete Buttigieg, and former Mayor of New York City, Michael Bloomberg, tied at 14%, and former Vice President Joe Biden with 10%.

US Senator Amy Klobuchar received 6%, and US Representative Tulsi Gabbard obtained 1%. Former hedge fund manager Tom Steyer was not recorded in the survey results, and the survey did not appear to provide an "undecided,quot; option.

The margin of error was plus or minus 4.7 percentage points.

Voting is underway for the March 3 primaries in Colorado. It is one of 15 states and territories with Super Tuesday contests that day, as Democrats select a candidate to assume President Donald Trump in November.

Data for Progress says it used the Colorado voter file and contacted Democratic and unaffiliated voters through text messages, asking them to click on a link to an online poll. He says he pondered the results to reflect the expected Democratic primary electorate, but did not provide details.

The last public poll of likely Colorado primary voters was conducted in August by Emerson College, and found a tight three-way race between Sanders, Biden and Warren. Four years ago, Sanders won the Colorado caucus, beating former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. The state has returned to a presidential primary this year.