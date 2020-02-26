Home Local News Bernie Sanders leads the Democrats; Elizabeth Warren is number 2

US Senator Bernie Sanders leads the Democratic presidential camp by 14 percentage points in Colorado, according to a new poll conducted on Wednesday.

It was supported by 34% of the 471 likely primary voters surveyed, followed by US Sen. Elizabeth Warren with 20%, says Data for Progress, a progressive public opinion research firm. The following were former Mayor of South Bend, Pete Buttigieg, and former Mayor of New York City, Michael Bloomberg, tied at 14%, and former Vice President Joe Biden with 10%.

US Senator Amy Klobuchar received 6%, and US Representative Tulsi Gabbard obtained 1%. Former hedge fund manager Tom Steyer was not recorded in the survey results, and the survey did not appear to provide an "undecided,quot; option.

The margin of error was plus or minus 4.7 percentage points.

Voting is underway for the March 3 primaries in Colorado. It is one of 15 states and territories with Super Tuesday contests that day, as Democrats select a candidate to assume President Donald Trump in November.

