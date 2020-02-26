Bernie Sanders is organizing a rally on Saturday at Boston Common

Senator Bernie Sanders is raising the temperature in the backyard of Senator Elizabeth Warren

After his rally on Friday night in Springfield, the presidential campaign of the Vermont senator announced Tuesday that he will hold an outdoor demonstration at noon on Saturday at Boston Common. According to the campaign, the "doors,quot; open at 10 a.m.

Held on the same day as the South Carolina primary, the event occurs when Sanders and other Democratic presidential candidates step up their operations in Massachusetts before the March 3 primary of the State of the Bay next week. And after Warren's disappointing results in the first three nomination contests, his competitors in the race, particularly the Sanders campaign, have highlighted his scrutiny and support efforts in the home state of the Massachusetts senator.

Recent polls have suggested a potentially closed career in Massachusetts. However, Warren's campaign has projected confidence; Less than 30 minutes before the Sanders rally was announced at Boston Common on Tuesday afternoon, the Cambridge Democratic team unveiled a list of 147 guarantees of the local leaders of Bay State.

Massachusetts is one of the 14 states (and a U.S. territory) that holds its presidential primary elections in the so-called Super Tuesday. Early primary voting is already underway in the state.

Sanders, who currently leads the career of primary delegates, is not the first 2020 presidential candidate to appear in Boston Common. Last April, Andrew Yang (who has since retired from the race) gathered his followers in the 386-year-old Parkman Bandstand Park. Bill Weld, the former Massachusetts governor who now challenges President Donald Trump in the Republican primaries, also attended a demonstration at the Boston Common in December.

During his 2016 presidential campaign, Sanders made a similar turn across Massachusetts, gathering several thousand followers in Springfield before attracting a crowd of more than 20,000 to see him speak at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. Sanders finally lost the state by a narrow margin to Hillary Clinton.