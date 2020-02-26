Ben Foster and Laura Prepon Welcome Baby Number Two

Orange is the new black The star Laura Prepon and her husband, Ben Foster, officially welcomed the baby number two. The actress recently gave birth to a baby and announced the news to her Instagram fans on Wednesday.

Prepon did not reveal his son's name or any details about his birthday. But, the 39-year-old woman published a photo of her holding the newborn, which was wrapped in a blanket and wearing a pink, blue and white cap. In the legend of the photo, she wrote: “Welcome home, our new love package. Overwhelmed by gratitude. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ ".

Prepon and Foster, who married in June 2018, are also Ella's parents, two and a half years old, who was born in the summer of 2017.

the That 70's show alum announced the news of her second pregnancy on Instagram in October. Prepon posted a photo of her holding Ella while showing her belly, and in the caption she wrote that she and Foster were excited to announce that their family was growing. He added that "Life is beautiful," along with the hashtag #knockedup.

Last April, Prepon said in Moms that she and Foster do their best to balance their careers with their parental responsibilities, and point out that after giving birth to Ella she had to "go back to work very quickly."

"Ben and I are really great if I'm at work, he (at home) and if he's at work, I'm (at home)," said Prepon. “(But) I feel guilty, and I know that (She) would be proud if I knew. I have spoken with a group of women (asking): "How is this done?" And they simply say: "There really is no solution." Just do it. & # 39; "

Prepon also talked about his experience with the mother's shame and said he knows that some women are ashamed when they feed their babies with a bottle before instead of breastfeeding. Prepon says he doesn't allow that kind of behavior near her or her friends.

After her maternity leave, Laura Prepon will go on tour to promote her new book You and I, as mothers: a raw and honest guide to motherhood, which will be available where books are sold on April 7.



