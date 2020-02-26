Ben Affleck makes a surprising confession about his love life while leaning on ex-wife Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck and his children's mother, Jennifer Garner, separated about five years ago. Ben left after the divorce, but it seems he hasn't found Mrs. Right yet.

Although the Oscar winner is continually rescued by his former spouse, he still hopes to find love once again.

Ben sat down for an interview on Good morning america, where he confessed that he is anxious to have a "significant,quot; relationship.

A source close to Ben declared the following to Hollywood life: “Ben is a relationship guy and always will be. He is not throwing the idea of ​​remarrying through the door. There is no reason to exclude that from your life. If you fall in love with someone and the marriage makes sense, it will. Someone suitable for him and someone his children would love is something that will take time, but he is undoubtedly a type of relationship and loves romance. He will allow life to resolve itself, and if that includes marriage in the future, then wonderful. ”

The source continued with: “Ben is open to the idea of ​​establishing himself with the right person and remarrying when the time is right. Ben has always been a desperate romantic, and although his past relationships have not worked for one reason or another, it does not mean he has given up the possibility of finding love again. He is in a really good place at the moment and focused on his career. But his number one focus is on his children and his happiness, and he knows that everything else will fit. "

Another person went on to say that one thing is for sure. Jen is not interested in returning with her ex.

The family friend said: "It will not take them back to be together, but it will improve their friendship in which they have been trying to work while they are parents." Watching him fight his demons that she has wanted him to fight for so long shows that his words have not been heard. She respects him much more than he has had in recent years. It's inspiring for Jen to see how Ben is changing his life for the better. ”

The couple announced their separation in 2015, and their divorce was finalized in 2018, and they share three children: Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11 and Samuel, 7.



