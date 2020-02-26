Ben Affleck explains the importance of being respectful of Jennifer Garner

Wenn

Just a few days after calling her divorce from the actress of & # 39; Peppermint & # 39; the & # 39; greatest regret of his life & # 39 ;, the actor of & # 39; Justice League & # 39; He admits that he is very lucky that she is the mother of his children.

Ben Affleck he wants his children to always know how much he cares and respects his mother Jennifer Garner.

The 47-year-old actor shares three children with Jennifer: Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, seven. And although they separated in 2015 after 10 years of marriage, they have remained united as friends and as parents of their children.

Speaking to People magazine about the importance of that relationship in her life, she said: "It is important that my children know that I respect and care about Jen and that she treats me the same way. I have a lot of respect and gratitude towards her. And I wish him the best. "

"I am very grateful and respectful to her. Our marriage did not work, and that is difficult. We both really believe that it is important for children to see their parents respect and get along, whether they are together or not."

He added: "When you have children with someone, you are connected with them forever. And I am very lucky that she is the mother of my children."

Ben's comments come a few days after he described his divorce from Jennifer as "the greatest regret of his life" in an interview with the New York Times. And in his conversation with people, "The way back"Star said that as a son of divorced parents, divorce is not something he wanted his offspring to have to go through."

But to make the situation as easy as possible for their children, Ben and Jennifer promised to be as honest as possible with them.

"My parents divorced when I was young and I know how painful that is, and I knew that they (the children) would have to go through that publicly. But the children are resilient. They appreciate the truth," he said.