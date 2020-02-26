Bachelorette & # 39; s Luke P. defends Madison from the Fantasy Suite drama

If this week’s episode of The Bachelor I gave you déjà vu, you are not alone.

After Madison Prewett expressed concern about Peter WeberThe plans to intimate with the other contestants, Bachelor Nation quickly drew parallels between their conversation and a similar Hannah brown Y Luke Parker during the last season of High school.

Some might argue that, like Madison, Luke P. gave Hannah an ultimatum about her having sex with the other boys and their future together. As he said: "I just want to make sure you're not going to have sex with the other relationships here." Hannah quickly sent Luke to pack, telling him that he had "no right,quot; to question his morale.

In contrast, Madison told Peter that it would be "really difficult,quot; for her to stay if she slept with the other women in the fantasy suite. (Spoiler alert: Peter finally confessed to Madison that he was intimate with them and she left … dramatically. Unfortunately, she will have to see next week The Bachelor to see how everything develops.)

As for Luke P.'s opinion about Madison and Peter's tense conversation?