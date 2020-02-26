Aymeric Laporte, of Manchester City, injured in the Champions League match at Real Madrid | Soccer news





Aymeric Laporte limped out of the last clash of the Manchester City Champions League at Real Madrid.

Manchester City faces an anxious wait for Aymeric Laporte after the defender was injured during his last Champions League game at Real Madrid.

%MINIFYHTML8171db43b0e516c8f6e59918c904314911% %MINIFYHTML8171db43b0e516c8f6e59918c904314912%

With the goalless game, the 25-year-old was injured in the 32nd minute and seemed devastated as he left the field to be replaced by Fernandinho.

It is only Laporte's fourth game since returning from a long injury with the Frenchman replaced as a precaution in Saturday's victory at Leicester City.

The City has not conceded a goal while Laporte has returned to action with former City Shaun Goater legend in Soccer special describing it as "a great blow,quot;.

"He has taken out a muscle. We didn't see how he did it, but this is a big blow because when he plays City he can usually keep a clean sheet," Goater said.

"The game plan has been to stifle Real Madrid, but with it there could be opportunities created and taken by Real Madrid now …"