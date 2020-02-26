Home Local News Aurora's couple was the first to go to prison after a large...

Aurora's couple was the first to go to prison after a large network of marijuana on the black market in Colorado

An Aurora couple was sentenced in federal court this week for their role in a large-scale marijuana growing operation on the black market, the first people sent to prison as part of a massive drug takeover in the Denver area announced last year.

Huanyu Yan, 54, and You Lan Xiang, 50, received 36 months and 30 months in federal prison, respectively, for cultivating about 900 marijuana plants in their basement with plans to distribute the drug, the Office of U.S. Attorney UU. In a press release.

The two were convicted in December of growing marijuana after a four-day trial.

"These defendants turned their family home into a large-scale drug manufacturing facility," federal prosecutor Jason Dunn said in a statement. "As the first to be sentenced in this operation, I hope he sends a message to anyone involved in the production of marijuana on the black market that we will catch them, process them and send them to prison."

