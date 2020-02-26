Aurora's couple was the first to go to prison after a large network of marijuana on the black market in Colorado

%MINIFYHTMLdb5f6e4ca9526f7ba04147d6f382b1bc11% %MINIFYHTMLdb5f6e4ca9526f7ba04147d6f382b1bc12%

An Aurora couple was sentenced in federal court this week for their role in a large-scale marijuana growing operation on the black market, the first people sent to prison as part of a massive drug takeover in the Denver area announced last year.

Huanyu Yan, 54, and You Lan Xiang, 50, received 36 months and 30 months in federal prison, respectively, for cultivating about 900 marijuana plants in their basement with plans to distribute the drug, the Office of U.S. Attorney UU. In a press release.

The two were convicted in December of growing marijuana after a four-day trial.

"These defendants turned their family home into a large-scale drug manufacturing facility," federal prosecutor Jason Dunn said in a statement. "As the first to be sentenced in this operation, I hope he sends a message to anyone involved in the production of marijuana on the black market that we will catch them, process them and send them to prison."

On October 10, 2018, local and federal police raided the house on East Doane Drive, finding 878 marijuana plants and 9.72 pounds of finished marijuana.

The drug raid was part of a two-year coordinated effort that targeted a drug trafficking organization that established stores in hundreds of homes in the Denver area. The investigation, promoted by police as the largest fall of marijuana in Colorado's history, resulted in dozens of arrests and the seizure of more than 80,000 marijuana plants and millions of dollars in cash.