At least 5 dead in gunfight at MillerCoors in Milwaukee – Up News Info San Francisco

MILWAUKEE (Up News Info 2) – Five people were killed Wednesday afternoon in a shooting at the MillerCoors beer brewing campus in Milwaukee, according to sources.

Sources told Jermont Terry of Up News Info 2 that five people died, including the gunman, on campus at 4000 W. State St. in Milwaukee.

%MINIFYHTMLcba75db372735f001a1184b4b32edecc11% %MINIFYHTMLcba75db372735f001a1184b4b32edecc12%

The shooting seems to have occurred at the brewery inside the plant, Terry of Up News Info 2 reported.

>> Get the latest from Up News Info 2 in Chicago