At least 200 people traveling through the Atlanta airport showed possible symptoms of coronavirus

As the coronavirus continues to spread worldwide, Georgia residents should now keep in mind that at least 200 travelers coming through Atlanta showed possible coronavirus symptoms.

Officials at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport said in an information session on Wednesday afternoon that those travelers were designated for voluntary quarantine at home, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

All passengers who were removed did not have to be admitted to a hospital.

So far, of the more than 1,000 passengers examined, only one incoming traveler from South Korea arrived at the airport with critical symptoms and that person was taken to Emory Hospital for treatment. Authorities say the patient had no coronavirus and was discharged after three days.

The general manager of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, John Selden, said Since the virus is affecting more countries, more tests are conducted beyond flights from Asia.

"Atlanta is in good shape … and in the whole country there has only been one person who has passed through a US airport with the virus," Selden said.

In other words, airport officials feel that the Atlanta community does not need to panic.

On Tuesday, we reported that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned Americans to prepare for the spread of the virus, saying it is increasingly difficult to control it at the border.

As a reminder, there is no vaccine against the coronavirus, but the best way to prevent infection is to avoid exposure to it. The CDC recommends daily preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, which include:

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands. Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Stay home when you are sick. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw it away. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.