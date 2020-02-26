As long as LeBron James keeps hitting this magic number, the Lakers will win forever

%MINIFYHTML4453f90ce02e5a84136105388e11266a11% %MINIFYHTML4453f90ce02e5a84136105388e11266a12%

We have found the secret of the Lakers' success and, as expected, return to LeBron James.

James scored 40 points in the season on Tuesday's 118-109 victory over the Pelicans, eclipsing fellow All-Stars Anthony Davis and Brandon Ingram, as well as exciting rookie Zion Williamson. James establishing himself as the best player on the court in a marquee game is not a rare occurrence: after all, this is the 17th year of LeBron's experience.

However, James's last burst of score continued what has been an unexpected statistical trend. When James reaches 30 points, the Lakers do not lose, a major improvement from 2018-19, when the Lakers were only 7-8 in games in which James reached that threshold.

LeBron James score result Record More than 30 points 18-0 20-30 points 20-6 Less than 20 points 5-5 Usually 43-11 *

* Los Angeles is 1-1 when James is inactive.

The total of James' individual points in those 18 games: 30 (twice), 31 (five times), 32 (five times), 33 (twice), 35, 36, 39 and 40, for an average of 32.8 points per game He has averaged 9.7 assists and 7.8 rebounds to a large extent, and has shot more than 47 percent from the field in all those competitions.

The Lakers have accumulated victories against basement residents in that stretch, but they also defeated the Jazz, Nuggets and Rockets, three of the top five teams in the current Western Conference standings.

Across the spectrum, Los Angeles has been vulnerable during James's free nights. The Lakers are 5-5 when limited to less than 20 points. He has still contributed to the offense averaging 12.9 assists in those 10 games, but his efficiency drops dramatically, especially from a 3-point range (12 of 47 shots, or 25.5 percent).

So what does this tell us? To win the NBA championship, Lakers coach Frank Vogel simply needs to use a new strategy.

Tell LeBron to score 30 points in each game. Boom, done.