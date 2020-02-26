As cases increase, how prepared are you for the coronavirus in Europe? The | News

Berlin Germany – Just last week, Europe had registered fewer than 50 cases of the new coronavirus in seven countries, and each can be traced directly to China.

Now more than 350 cases have been confirmed, mainly in northern Italy after a major outbreak over the weekend that sounded alarms across the continent, while health authorities and experts discuss what measures, if any, They will stop the spread of the disease.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML4bdc2f7ddde2760c9867c0e1016a3d0e11% %MINIFYHTML4bdc2f7ddde2760c9867c0e1016a3d0e12%

At least 11 people died from the virus in Italy, as the government placed a dozen cities in the industrial and financial heart of the country, Lombardy and Veneto, under a total blockade, with closed schools, prohibited public events and local transport closed, but confirmed Cases linked to the region have already appeared in France, Austria, Spain, Greece and Croatia.

The European Center for Disease Control (ECDC) has said that there remains a moderate to high probability of coronavirus groups similar to those in Italy, whose origins remain unknown and occur in other parts of Europe.

"The fact that we have deaths and that we see so many cases (in Italy) is an indication that there was a lot of spread before the news came out," said Andy Tatem, a geography expert. teacher at the University of Southampton, he told Al Jazeera.

But despite the sudden jump in cases, the significant investments made by European nations in public health, as well as the general coordination of the ECDC, have made the continent more resistant to viral outbreaks compared to much of the world, he added.

"Due to the increased alert, and the (European) countries increasingly prepared because of what is happening there, we may not see something as important as Italy again."

Health ministers in the vicinity of France, Germany and Greece suggested they could order strict measures similarly if their own countries developed large outbreaks, but for now European health authorities have called for a proportional response to the threat of the coronavirus, and have intensified preparations in anticipation of more infections

"What different countries do will depend on their previous experience and capacity in public health, and that varies from one country to another, even within the European Union," said Paul Hunter, a professor at the Norwich School of Medicine.

France, which at the time of publication had registered 17 cases and two deaths, has prepared 108 hospitals, with at least one in each region, to admit, isolate and treat patients with coronavirus. Test capacity has also increased in hospitals in Paris and Marseille to more than 1,400 per day, according to Health Minister Olivier Veran.

Meanwhile, the German Ministry of Health allocated 23 million euros ($ 25 million) to its response to the coronavirus and said it was "well prepared,quot; for new cases, pointing out its advanced warning and reporting system and a coordinated network of clinics specialized. Local media reported on Wednesday two new cases in the states of North Rhine-Westphalia and Baden-Wurttemberg, bringing the total to 18, but the overall risk in Germany remains low, according to the Robert Koch Institute, a government agency research. .

Both nations have also placed bulk orders for surgical masks and other protective equipment for health workers, amid the global shortage that the World Health Organization (WHO) has attributed to unnecessary storage by the public.

Coronavirus: life under confinement in Italy (3:15)

Switzerland has tightened the measures at border crossings with neighboring Italy, as the authorities improve the capacity of the test laboratory and expand awareness campaigns. The Interior Ministry announced that the tests will be available to all people who have flu-like symptoms.

In the United Kingdom, several schools have closed during the week due to concerns that students have contracted COVID-19, their official name, from COrona VIrus 2019, while skiing in Italy during the semester, reports the Press Association.

However, health officials have said that only those who show symptoms should isolate themselves, and that the country's risk level remains low. All airports with flight links to China are under close surveillance, and public health officials have deployed to London Heathrow, the busiest airport in the country, and the second busiest airport in the world, behind Dubai.

Currently, European health services follow a containment strategy. In practice, this means identifying infections and tracking their origin, so that anyone who has been in contact with the disease can be analyzed, isolated and treated as necessary.

Citizens are taking measures to protect themselves after the new coronavirus was confirmed in the Spanish city of Barcelona (Nacho Doce / Reuters)

The number of cases across the continent is currently manageable, experts say, but the possibility of a large number of cases still unknown, or the recurrence of what happened in Italy, could cause the health infrastructure to be subjected to a great pressure

"(The turning point is) when you have several thousand cases and cannot identify the trace of infection," said Bharat Pankhania, disease control expert at Exeter University.

"Then it could be that we are having outbreaks in town A and town B, but it is inexplicable or difficult to identify how they got it, who brought it, who is the case and who is the contact, and its accuracy has now decreased instead of above."

If the number of cases finally reaches that threshold, the existing containment measures will become ineffective. Instead, resources would be allocated to mitigate the effects of the virus by increasing hospital capacity, protecting frontline health workers and potentially limiting travel and public gatherings.

"(In that scenario) we will have to move from the idea of ​​containing individual cases to making sure that we can effectively support people very sick with the disease, and try to protect the most vulnerable in society, who are people with other diseases and the elders, "Hunter said.

"That could go from a containment isolation, which we have been doing, to a protective isolation where older people with serious illnesses are encouraged to remain outside, outside the public, until the main wave has passed."

The Schengen Area of ​​Europe, which operates open borders without a passport or customs controls among its 26 member states, allows the temporary suspension of this agreement in exceptional circumstances where the security of a country is at risk.

On Sunday, Austria briefly stopped train services with Italy while analyzing the virus to several passengers, but travel restrictions have been minimal and European leaders have poured water on the idea of ​​expanding them.

"We agreed to keep the borders open. Closing the borders would be a disproportionate and ineffective measure at this time," Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza told reporters after a meeting with other European health ministers in Rome on Tuesday.

Calls to establish narrower borders by several right-wing figures, such as Italian Matteo Salvini and French Marine Le Pen, have been ignored.

The strengthening of border restrictions would have a devastating effect on local and national economies that have developed around uninterrupted travel, public health experts say, which would cause the usual free flow of goods and people to stop.

To take just one example of Schengen's dependence, the Italian border with Switzerland sees almost 70,000 travelers crossing each day, and is an important European crossing point for road and rail transport, which would become chaos if it set up controls

Isolating specific areas, such as in northern Italy and the Chinese province of Hubei, may be effective in limiting the spread of diseases, but there is less evidence that strengthening national borders is productive.

"Closing the borders for infectious diseases rarely works. Most of these infections will pass," Hunter said, adding that detection measures at customs and airport controls have so far been ineffective in detecting COVID-19.

Even at best, screening will not detect more than half of infected people, a study published Monday by researchers in the United Kingdom and the United States found. Most of the lost cases were "fundamentally undetectable,quot;, because the carriers had not developed symptoms or did not know they were exposed to the virus.

Ireland's rugby match against Italy, scheduled for March 7, was postponed on Wednesday, at the last signal that events involving large numbers of international traveling attendees can be suspended until the coronavirus threat has diminished.

Several important events have already been postponed or canceled throughout Europe, including several matches in the Italian Serie A football league, the MIDO glasses fair in Milan, the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona and the Light + Building design fair from Frankfurt

"The biggest types of propagation events are mass gatherings and mass movements of people; that is part of the reason why it started with the Chinese New Year, and now we see the religious pilgrimage in Iran as an important source of propagation ", said. Tatem

"It seems like it makes a lot of sense to ban those events if it seems that things are becoming more pandemic."