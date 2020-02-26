Ariel Winter premieres the transformation of burning hair after the wrap show

Ariel WinterThe hair is red hot.

%MINIFYHTMLba2875ba09a4ac1cbb53ed2586d5f25311% %MINIFYHTMLba2875ba09a4ac1cbb53ed2586d5f25312%

After officially saying goodbye to Alex Dunphy, the character he played for more than a decade in the hit ABC series, Modern FamilyIt seems that the 22-year-old actress was in the mood for a bold hair color change.

On Instagram, the star caused a hair transformation by posting photos of her with the dark hair characteristic of her and her character, writing: "Goodbye dark hair 🙂 I don't think I missed you :)))"

The publication stimulated the anticipation of fans online, including the co-star Sarah Hyland, who commented: "I WANT VEREEEE,quot;.

Your hair colorist, Tabitha DueñasHe also joked about the next dye job on social media on Tuesday, writing: "Goodbye dark hair … see you, never!"