Ariel Winter premieres the transformation of burning hair after the wrap show

Ariel WinterThe hair is red hot.
After officially saying goodbye to Alex Dunphy, the character he played for more than a decade in the hit ABC series, Modern FamilyIt seems that the 22-year-old actress was in the mood for a bold hair color change.
On Instagram, the star caused a hair transformation by posting photos of her with the dark hair characteristic of her and her character, writing: "Goodbye dark hair 🙂 I don't think I missed you :)))"
The publication stimulated the anticipation of fans online, including the co-star Sarah Hyland, who commented: "I WANT VEREEEE,quot;.
Your hair colorist, Tabitha DueñasHe also joked about the next dye job on social media on Tuesday, writing: "Goodbye dark hair … see you, never!"
Finally, everyone could see when the paparazzi broke the star when they left the Nine Zero One room in California, their freshly dyed orange red hair was unmissable when she left.
This is not the first time that Winter becomes a redhead. She has been evoking the Little Mermaid on and off for years, even in 2013 and more recently in May 2019.
"Part of yourrrrrr worrrrrld," he joked appropriately in a legend almost 10 months ago.
Now, besides saying goodbye Modern Family trailer, your character is officially in the past. Goodbye dark hair, in fact.
