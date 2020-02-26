Ariana Grande: This is what you think about Pete Davidson's personal interview about his breakup!

Pete Davidson shared a lot about his relationship and separation from Ariana Grande during an interview. One detail he shared was that at the time that Mac Miller passed away, the SNL comedian knew that things would end between him and Ari.

After all, the singer was really affected by the loss of her ex boyfriend and her dizzying romance with Pete simply couldn't survive her pain.

Now, a source reveals how Ariana reacted to Pete's very personal interview.

As you know, while talking with Charlamagne Tha God, Pete confessed that he fully understood that Ariana broke her engagement after the accidental overdose of her rapper and, therefore, has no resentment.

The source shared through HollywoodLife that being Pete being honest is what Ariana loved about him. She knows that he has his demons, but if he is able to share his feelings, it really helps a lot. They understand that what they had was really surprising, but that it was not the right time to continue. Both are in different places in their lives where being friends is what things should be. "

They kept saying that ‘She wasn't upset about what she said. She is happy to hear that he seems to be learning and maturing. Ariana will always support him because he knows the real him and where he comes from. "

During the interview, Pete recalled telling Ariana that he understood what was going on, so he also assured her that he would stay by her side until she no longer wanted him to.

However, he also confessed that he already knew that Mac Miller's tragic and untimely death was the beginning of the end for him and Ariana.



