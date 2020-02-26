%MINIFYHTMLd05bed0c6737dbe84bd005f6c88c7f6811% %MINIFYHTMLd05bed0c6737dbe84bd005f6c88c7f6812%

Are George and Amal Clooney getting divorced? Fans are concerned that the parents of the two-year-old twins, Ella and Alexandra, have reached the point of no return and have taken separate paths. A new report in the next March 2, 2020 edition of the New Zealand Woman’s Day publication cited a source that described the couple as two ships going in different directions. The publication says that the couple had not seen each other in 120 days!

The source said the following to the media when he described the couple when they met after four months.

“Even then, it showed that things were tense between them. Amal seemed very focused on her work as a guest professor at Columbia University, while George was on his own path, socializing with his friends and leaving the children with the babysitter when his mother was at work. Neither seemed happy with the other.

%MINIFYHTMLd05bed0c6737dbe84bd005f6c88c7f6813% %MINIFYHTMLd05bed0c6737dbe84bd005f6c88c7f6814%

%MINIFYHTMLd05bed0c6737dbe84bd005f6c88c7f6815% %MINIFYHTMLd05bed0c6737dbe84bd005f6c88c7f6816%

Rumors have surrounded George and Amal even with some who say that George and Julia Roberts had an affair! There is nothing to indicate that this is true and Julia has been dealing with her own share of rumors that suggest her marriage is coming to an end!

George Clooney, rumors of divorce from Amal Alamuddin: it is reported that the actor of & # 39; Ocean & # 39; s Eleven & # 39; cheated with Julia Roberts – International Business Times https://t.co/wdjzt3ebRH pic.twitter.com/eAhqJHTayU – Steven Benke (@stevebenke) January 14, 2020

Women's Day also said that the couple lives separate lives in different countries! According to the report, George enjoys spending his time in his mansion on Lake Como, Italy, while Amal has spent his time at his home in Britain.

The source continued explaining that while Amal focuses on work and children, while George enjoys living as a partying boy. The source said he likes to have guests frequently, but Amal can't handle that kind of lifestyle.

"Amal cannot clearly think of Como. She has tried to tell George that she constantly finds people exhausting, not to mention that it is harmful to children and distracts her while trying to work in complex cases. She does not understand why Amal Not only does he reduce his work and enjoy life with him.

What you think? Have you heard the rumors about George Clooney, Amal Clooney and Julia Roberts?

Ad

Do you think George and Amal Clooney are getting divorced?



Post views:

0 0