Are black people immune to coronavirus? Here are the FACTS!

Bradley Lamb
There are multiple reports circulating online, especially in social networks, which suggest that blacks have some special immunity against coronaviruses. According to a viral report, that MTO News will not republish because it has not been verified, people with an African lineage in their family history have special antibodies that help them fight the coronavirus.

Until now, there has been no independent study confirming that black people are immune or more resistant to coronavirus.

