Are black people immune to coronavirus? Here are the FACTS!

There are multiple reports circulating online, especially in social networks, which suggest that blacks have some special immunity against coronaviruses. According to a viral report, that MTO News will not republish because it has not been verified, people with an African lineage in their family history have special antibodies that help them fight the coronavirus.

Until now, there has been no independent study confirming that black people are immune or more resistant to coronavirus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that anyone (regardless of race) who comes into close contact with someone infected with the coronavirus is at risk of getting it.

So why do some scientists say that blacks are more resistant to the virus?

Well, the genesis of that "claim,quot; came from a case in China, which has baffled doctors.

In January, a 21-year-old Cameroonian citizen who was studying in China called Kem Senou Pavel Daryl became ill after contracting coronavirus and was hospitalized.

He was taken to the hospital and quickly recovered 100%. According to BBC News, “CT scan showed no signs of the disease. He became the first African person known to be infected with the deadly coronavirus and the first to recover. His medical care was covered by the Chinese state. "

But Kem received rounds of antibiotics and other drugs while he was in the hospital. Therefore, his recovery could have been the result of medical care, and not the result of a superior immune system possessed by blacks.