Apple has just released iOS 13.4 beta 3 for iPhone – BGR

Apple's new iOS 13.4 software is the new version version of iOS 13 in quite some time that adds some notable new features. That makes sense, of course, since iOS 13 has been a bit complicated so far. It's not as bad as iOS 11 was two years ago, but iOS 13 has still had a lot of mistakes since it was first launched in September. It is still quite defective to this day, but the first beta versions of iOS 13.4 have managed to eliminate some of the most annoying errors that still persist. On top of that, iOS 13.4 adds new and ingenious features like CarKey, the sharing of folders from iCloud Drive, additional stickers from Memoji, a new toolbar in the mail application, new Siri commands and an amazing new feature that allows Developers group iOS and Mac applications as individual purchase. Definitely check out our full summary of the best new features in iOS 13.4 so far, and now Apple has just released a new version of the software, iOS 13.4 beta 3 for developers.

As always, iOS 13.4 beta 3 was launched along with the corresponding Apple iPad software update for developers, iPadOS 13.4 beta 3. We can also expect that the new versions of Apple's public beta versions of Apple will follow shortly. Wondering if your device is compatible with iOS 13.4 or iPadOS 13.4? Well, we put together a complete list below that contains all compatible devices. If your device is there, it is compatible with the latest Apple beta software:

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE

12.9-inch iPad Pro 3rd generation

Second generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro

First generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro

10.5 inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad Air 3rd generation

iPad Air 2

iPad 6th generation

iPad 5th generation

iPad mini 5th generation

iPad mini 4

iPod touch 7th generation

As you should know, installing a new beta version of iOS or iPadOS on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch could not be easier. Just navigate to Settings,gt; General,gt; Software update and then tap "Download and install,quot; at the bottom of that page. If you wish, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to a computer. Regardless of the method you choose, just be sure to back up your device before installing the update.

Image source: Alex Tai / SOPA Images / Shutterstock