Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury & # 39; has to happen & # 39 ;, says Rob McCracken | Boxing News

AJ coach Rob McCracken hopes to face Fury

Anthony Joshua's coach, Rob McCracken, believes it is "logical,quot; to eventually fight Tyson Fury.

The brilliant dismantling of Fury by Deontay Wilder last weekend earned him the WBC title, while Joshua has the IBF, WBA and WBO belts, which means that the two heavyweight champions are British and lead new calls to decide an undisputed holder.

The promoter of Joshua, Eddie Hearn, already said "I promise you that this fight will happen,quot; and now his coach McCracken told him Sky sports: "It has to happen."

Wilder has the right to demand a rematch

McCracken continued: "It will be fantastic when they box each other, and they will, later.

"The best fight against the best is what the world wants to see and, certainly, they are the two best heavyweights in the world right now."

Wilder is expected to invoke his right to a rematch with Fury that would take place this summer.

Meanwhile, Joshua is expected to face his mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev in June with Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as the most likely place.

But the coach of Joshua McCracken insists that they should take advantage to organize a mega fight between the two British: "Without a doubt, it is fascinating, it is brilliant.

"We have two heavyweight champions who rule the world. When could you say that, in my life? You never could.

"Big Josh and Tyson have done fantastically well. They are tremendous fighters. What they have achieved is remarkable, in their lives and in their sports careers. It is fantastic for Britain."

Fury knocked Wilder down twice

I heard previously said Sky sports news: "The rage is mainly promoted by Bob Arum. Frank Warren is also involved, MTK is his management company. I spoke with Top Rank and spoke with MTK immediately after the fight.

"Everyone is very clear about this. Everyone wants this fight: Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, MTK, Top Rank, Frank Warren, Matchroom."

"If we have to fight Pulev, we have to beat Pulev, and if he has to fight Wilder, he has to beat Wilder again. Both things will happen. Fury will beat Wilder again and Joshua will hit Pulev., Even though Bob Arum tells us very differently.

"You will get this fight. We will do everything necessary to make this fight."

"Last time, you had us and the Wilder team and we were blocking heads. Right now, you have two boys and two camps that really want this fight, who will really do everything possible to make this fight. It's the only fight." .

Dillian Whyte, meanwhile, told him Sky sports news who still wants to fight Wilder even without the WBC title at stake.

"I am disappointed, but I will still fight with the man," Whyte said. "I've waited so long to fight the guy. I've been chasing him for so long and he's a coward."

"I will still fight him. Belt or no belt. It's more than the belt with him.

"I didn't want to give myself a chance when I was a champion, so you could give me a chance now that you're not a champion. It's disappointing, because Tyson Fury did what I've been saying I could do and he did it., Not exactly as he would have done, because I would have knocked him out.

"If he had hurt him, he would have had a proper shooting with him, and he would have knocked him out. Tyson stopped him in a good way, but would have stopped him on the floor."