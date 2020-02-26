Amy Klobuchar needs support from black voters, but some say they feel "peripheral,quot; – Up News Info

Several weeks passed and about two dozen emails before Amy Klobuchar agreed to sit down with the president of the progressive racial justice organization Color of Change for her podcast videotaped in the 2020 presidential race, as they have almost done All other candidates. The Minnesota Senator campaign asked Rashad Robinson to travel to Washington and reserve a conference room near the Capitol for recording.

But the day before, after Robinson and four staff members traveled from New York and paid for a conference room at a Washington hotel, Klobuchar canceled. Instead, the senator spent January 10 in Iowa, campaigning. The interview was finally rescheduled for March 20, after more than two dozen states have voted.

The snub sent a message, Robinson said, that the former prosecutor and three-term senator from an overwhelmingly white state did not care much about getting involved in matters important to many black voters.

It is not the first time that Klobuchar has faced this accusation: black activists and community leaders in Minnesota have described her as indifferent or out of focus in her priorities, particularly those related to discrimination in the criminal justice system.

Now, while Klobuchar struggles to compete for the Democratic presidential nomination, his relationship with African-American voters and his lack of familiarity with them could be his ruin. The next to vote is South Carolina, where African Americans represent approximately two-thirds of the Democratic primary voters, followed by the Super Tuesday contests on March 3, where states with significant African-American populations, such as North Carolina and Alabama, will influence .

Several polls show Klobuchar with the single-digit support of black voters nationwide and in South Carolina. A recent NBC / Wall Street Journal poll found that about a third of black voters said they didn't know Klobuchar's name.

Klobuchar says that her low number of polls indicates that African-American voters still need to know her and that she intends to "win,quot; the support of black voters. On Wednesday, she was politely received at a breakfast of ministers sponsored by the National Action Network of Rev. Al Sharpton in North Charleston, South Carolina. But his comments, which included a nod to "enormous racism in our criminal justice system," did not receive the same applause as rival Pete Buttigieg, as he acknowledged that he lacked the "lived experience,quot; of black voters that was addressing.

Klobuchar has taken steps to introduce himself to the voters and hear from them. She held a round table on voting rights in Atlanta in the first weeks of her campaign and attended an NAACP convention in Detroit and a breakfast with the Arkansas Democratic Black Caucus in Little Rock. But his spending on personnel and ads in South Carolina, where his campaign says he has a team of approximately 25, is tiny compared to rival campaigns.

Some who know Klobuchar better say that African-American voters are right to worry about their commitment to them. Activists in Minnesota say their concerns date back to the late 1990s and early 2000s, when she was the chief prosecutor in the largest county in Minnesota.

Nekima Levy Armstrong, a lawyer and civil rights activist, said she and others expressed concern about Klobuchar's approach to fighting crime as a prosecutor and her unwillingness to prosecute police officers for gunfire, which affected disproportionately to African-American residents, but that Klobuchar did not seem interested The distrust has only worsened since an Associated Press investigation questioned Klobuchar's handling of a murder case that sent a black teenager to prison for life after an investigation Police that some say was wrong.

"It's as if the problems that impact the African-American community are peripheral for her," said Levy Armstrong. "Their focus has been primarily to serve the inhabitants of white, rural and traditional Minnesotans."

Klobuchar's main argument while seeking the Democratic nomination is a record of winning in Minnesota, particularly in conservative rural places, which he says he can replicate on the battlefield of the Midwest to defeat President Donald Trump. But Klobuchar has never competed in a race in which African Americans constituted a percentage of voters almost as large as the one he faces in the coming primaries.

Minnesota's population is approximately 7% black, and Hennepin County, home of Minneapolis and where he won his first elected office, was approximately 10% black in 2000, when he was a county attorney. He finished sixth in Nevada on Saturday, after arriving fifth in Iowa and third in New Hampshire, both states with very small African-American populations.

Klobuchar has defended his record as a prosecutor, saying he pressed for things like drug courts and restorative justice to divert criminals from prison. In the Senate, she pressured to reestablish the Electoral Rights Act to combat discrimination in polling places and improve retention of minority teachers. He has campaigned on an "economic justice,quot; plan that includes more money for schools and to address disparities in medical care and calls for an end to housing discrimination.

Ken Foxworth, an educator and activist from Minneapolis, credits Klobuchar for supporting a program aimed at improving the high school graduation rate for African-American men. Nearly 400 young men went through the program and almost half attended some kind of postsecondary school, he said.

The 62-year-old woman also likes Klobuchar's track record on issues such as mental health and infrastructure and said that people who see her alone through the lens of her anti-crime approach are not considering the full picture .

"Yes, she was tough on that," he said. “But look what he did for those other 300, 400 black men. She also changed their lives.

Brian Herron, pastor of Zion Baptist Church on the north side of Minneapolis, said he believes Klobuchar has always tried to be fair, but that his record in matters with police and young African-Americans "caused anguish within the community." .

More recently, Herron said, people were looking for a better response than the one they gave him in the case of Myon Burrell, who was 16 when he was arrested in death for shots fired in 2002 by an 11-year-old girl.

Burrell was convicted after a trial based on the account of a teenage rival. The AP investigation found that there were no other eyewitnesses or weapons, fingerprints or DNA. The 33-year-old has maintained his innocence, and his co-defendants say he was not present when the shooting occurred.

Klobuchar responded by asking prosecutors to examine the case again. But that was not enough for some prominent African-American leaders in Minnesota.

"If Myon Burrell was a young white man to whom this happened … she would have been responsible for rectifying that situation as soon as it arose," said Leslie Redmond, president of the NAACP of Minneapolis, who wanted Klobuchar to use her influence to pressure prosecutors to reopen the case.

Current county prosecutor Mike Freeman said his office will review the new information if it is submitted. He also said it is unfair to make the case a "political football,quot; in the presidential race because Klobuchar was not the trial lawyer in Burrell's trial and was no longer in the office when he was tried and convicted a second time.

Redmond said Klobuchar's record of not chasing the police that killed black men set the trend that still exists today.

Excluding fatal car accidents, more than two dozen citizens died during meetings with the police when Klobuchar served as chief prosecutor of Hennepin County. Most of those killed were people of color, according to data compiled by the United Communities against police brutality and news articles reviewed by the AP. None of the officers were criminally charged.

"She would not go after them (the police), but then she would go and accuse the blacks for very low crimes. … Why don't we hold this white woman responsible for her actions? And that is very dangerous, especially when she has used to advance his political career, ”said Redmond.

“It's not about partisanship. It is not about politics. This is about justice, ”he said.

Robinson's podcast, Voting While Black, covers topics far beyond criminal justice. He spoke with Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders last fall about "Medicare for all,quot; and talked about voter suppression with Buttigieg, who has also lagged behind in support of African-American voters.

Robinson said he respected the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, for doing the podcast, even after he was criticized for his handling of the police in his city and the fatal murder of a black man by a white officer. Since the recording, they have had ongoing conversations on various topics.

That has made Klobuchar's lack of commitment more worrisome, he said.

"It worries me," he said, "about someone who wants our vote, or maybe she doesn't want our vote, and doesn't even want to talk to us."

