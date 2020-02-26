American Horror Story Season 10 welcomes Macaulay Culkin

American horror story Season 10 has a cast, and what a cast it is. The stars of the new season include returning players Sarah Paulson Y Evan Petersas well as newcomer to the series Macaulay Culkin This is not a drill!

%MINIFYHTMLc0436e6eef3b8c673b060ab4a0adc33e13% %MINIFYHTMLc0436e6eef3b8c673b060ab4a0adc33e14%

Series Co-Creator Ryan Murphy He took his Instagram to reveal the stacked cast list. This will be the Home alone First season of the star of the FX anthology show.

%MINIFYHTMLc0436e6eef3b8c673b060ab4a0adc33e15% %MINIFYHTMLc0436e6eef3b8c673b060ab4a0adc33e16%

In addition to Culkin, who recently appeared on Hulu & # 39; s Doll face, the season 10 cast includes returning players Paulson, Peters, Kathy Bates, Billie lourd, Leslie Grossman, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross Y Finn Wittrock.

Peters and Paulson sat in the ninth season, which was titled American Horror Story: 1984.