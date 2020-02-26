American Horror Story Season 10 welcomes Macaulay Culkin

Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic
American horror story Season 10 has a cast, and what a cast it is. The stars of the new season include returning players Sarah Paulson Y Evan Petersas well as newcomer to the series Macaulay Culkin This is not a drill!
Series Co-Creator Ryan Murphy He took his Instagram to reveal the stacked cast list. This will be the Home alone First season of the star of the FX anthology show.
In addition to Culkin, who recently appeared on Hulu & # 39; s Doll face, the season 10 cast includes returning players Paulson, Peters, Kathy Bates, Billie lourd, Leslie Grossman, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross Y Finn Wittrock.
Peters and Paulson sat in the ninth season, which was titled American Horror Story: 1984.
No additional details about the new season have been revealed. The video that Murphy posted on Instagram was from a beach with breaking waves and included the song "Dead of Night,quot; by the country singer Orville Peck.
See it above.
FX recently announced American horror story He would stay during season 13 despite Murphy's development agreement with Netflix.
"Ryan and Lace (Falchuk) are the undisputed masters of horror television, having created the limited anthology series with American horror story and maintaining its success for almost a decade as the best rated FX series " John Landgraf, President of FX Networks and FX Productions, said in a statement in January 2020. "We are grateful and Dana Walden and our study partners for committing to another three years. "
"AHS He has exhibited a large number of award-winning actors from day one and we appreciate everyone's contributions, including Ryan, Brad and other executive producers. Tim Minear, James Wong, Alexis Martin Woodall Y Bradley Buecker, writers, directors, cast and crew for each new and unforgettable delivery of American horror story"Landgraf concluded.
American horror story It usually premieres on FX in the fall.