Amazon: No need to pay: Amazon opens a grocery store without a cashier – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML056b610622a357e34396f6693d1b12de11% %MINIFYHTML056b610622a357e34396f6693d1b12de12%

The online retail giant is opening its first supermarket without a cashier, where shoppers can drink milk or eggs and leave without waiting in line or opening their wallets. It's the last sign that Amazon is serious about the $ 800 billion grocery industry shake.

In the new store, which opened Tuesday in Seattle, Amazon's hometown, shoppers scan a smartphone application to enter the store. Cameras and sensors track what was taken from the shelves. Items are uploaded to an Amazon account after leaving.

"I love the convenience of literally coming and going," said Art Kuniyuki, payroll and benefits manager for Seattle, who spent $ 15 on Barilla pasta, Dove chocolate and other groceries shortly after the store opened.

%MINIFYHTML056b610622a357e34396f6693d1b12de13% %MINIFYHTML056b610622a357e34396f6693d1b12de14%

Called Amazon Go Grocery, the new store is an expansion of its 2-year chain of 25 Amazon Go convenience stores. It is 10,400 square feet, more than five times the size of convenience stores, and stores much more than the sodas and sandwiches found on Amazon Go.

%MINIFYHTML056b610622a357e34396f6693d1b12de15% %MINIFYHTML056b610622a357e34396f6693d1b12de16%

Cameron Janes, who helps oversee Amazon's physical stores, said the technology had to be adjusted to explain how people squeeze tomatoes to assess ripeness or stir avocados to find the right one. Nothing is weighed in the store. A blood orange costs 53 cents; A banana is 19 cents.

Amazon is not new to groceries. It had a big impact in 2017 when he bought Whole Foods and its 500 stores. He has also been expanding his grocery delivery service online. But it is still far behind its rival Walmart, the largest supermarket in the country, which has more than 4,700 stores. Walmart's online grocery service has also been popular with customers, who shop online and then drive to a store to pick up their order.

Amazon also plans to open another type of grocery store in Los Angeles sometime this year, but the company said it will not use the technology without a cashier at that location and has kept other details secret. The company declined to say if it plans to open more Amazon Go Grocery stores, and said there are no plans to bring the technology to the Whole Foods stores.

Much of the fruits and vegetables come from the same Whole Foods suppliers, Janes said. And it has Whole Foods 365 brand products, such as organic oatmeal and baby carrots in bags. But it also sells Oreos, Cheez-Its and other prohibited things from the natural supermarket.

Families can buy together with just one phone scanning everyone. Anything they grab and leave the store will be added to the tab of the person who signed them. But shoppers shouldn't help a stranger reach the top shelf: Amazon warns that grabbing an item for someone else means they will be charged if they leave with it.

Hoping to reach Amazon, other retailers and new businesses are competing to bring similar technology without cashier to stores. Earlier this month, 7-Eleven said it is testing a cashier-free store for employees within its offices in Irving, Texas.

But stores without ATMs have been scrutinized by lawmakers and advocates who say they discriminate against low-income people who may not have a credit card or bank account. Since then, Amazon has allowed customers to pay cash at their convenience stores, and the company said shoppers can do the same at the grocery store by alerting a worker to let them pass through the turnstile.

Stores also eliminate the work of cashiers. Janes declined to say exactly how many people the store employs, just said they are "several dozen." The workers greet customers and walk through the aisles to replenish the shelves. An employee is next to the alcohol section to verify the identifications of buyers who want wine or beer.

While stores without a cashier eliminate the hassle of waiting in line to pay, it also kills some joys of the supermarket. There is no one to pack groceries. Instead, Amazon delivers reusable bags so that buyers can fill them while they shop. And there is no counter, butcher shop or fish shop. In contrast, sliced ​​ham, steaks and salmon fillets are already packed and are on refrigerated shelves.

"Getting out of technology is a great thing, in theory," said David Bishop, a partner at the Brick Meets Click retail consultancy, but said shoppers decide where to shop based on other factors besides how quickly they can get in and out. From the market. Store.

Bishop said those who want thinly sliced ​​ham can skip Amazon Go Grocery and walk two blocks to the Kroger-owned QFC supermarket, which is about five times larger.

Still, Bishop said, it is difficult for the supermarket industry to ignore Amazon, which has the cash and technology to experiment with groceries. "They don't give up," he said about Amazon.

