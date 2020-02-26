Amazon Eero routers are updated with Apple HomeKit support

Amazon Eero routers are receiving a new update today: adding support for Apple's HomeKit smart home system.

The update allows Eero routers to integrate with Apple's Home application (like any other HomeKit-enabled router), allowing more granular control over other HomeKit accessories that are connected to the Internet.

To configure the new function, you must use the Eero iOS application, go to the "Discover,quot; tab and follow the instructions to configure HomeKit. As a peculiarity of Apple's HomeKit system, once you have configured your Eero router with the Home application, Apple recommends that users remove and re-add their HomeKit Wi-Fi products to the application for "a more secure connection." It's annoying, but it's the kind of thing you should only do once.

The benefits of setting up Eero routers with HomeKit are simple: Apple's Home application offers three options to restrict Internet connectivity for smart home devices, allowing you to have a more secure configuration (something that is important given the often problematic nature of connected devices).

HomeKit allows three levels of security:

Restrict to Start: devices "can only interact with HomeKit through their Apple devices,quot;, without any Internet access (which means that some things, such as firmware updates, will not work)

Automatic: the default option, which allows limited Internet access to HomeKit and "connections recommended by its manufacturer,quot;

Unrestricted: devices can "interact with any device on your network or Internet-based service,quot;

The security features of HomeKit add to the existing security features of Eero, which will continue to work even if you are using HomeKit. HomeKit is compatible with all Eero, Eero Pro and Eero Beacon devices running eeroOS 3.18.0 or later and should be available as of today.