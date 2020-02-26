Alia Bhatt will star in the next director of Hindi Medium

Alia Bhatt over the years has proven to be one of the most talented actresses in the industry. Her roles in movies such as Highway, Udta Punjab, Raazi and Gully Boy have helped her consolidate her place in Bollywood League A. Now, it seems that Alia Bhatt is ready to collaborate with the next Medium Hindi director, Saket Choudhary, which will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The movie is supposed to be a social drama mixed with humor just like the director's previous project.

According to reports, Alia has already read the script and was really impressed. Rumors suggest that she nodded for the same, although she has not yet signed the dotted line. But if all goes well, we can expect an official announcement soon. The hero of this social drama is not yet decided, but it will be fun to see who joins this powerful actress.

%MINIFYHTML395651bd91d459e55bd68df8e4bb164613% %MINIFYHTML395651bd91d459e55bd68df8e4bb164614%

%MINIFYHTML395651bd91d459e55bd68df8e4bb164615% %MINIFYHTML395651bd91d459e55bd68df8e4bb164616%



Alia has a 2020 full with Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, her father's director, Sadak 2 with Aditya Roy Kapur and Gangubai Kathiawadi of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. On the personal front, much is said about her and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding this year. There are strong rumors that by the end of 2020, the two could marry.