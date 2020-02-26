Alexis Skyy makes people get confused with the video of her taking a shower

While continuing to wash his body in the Instagram video, the star of & # 39; Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood & # 39; Talk about & # 39; rain of shame & # 39; and asks his followers if they ever took one before.

Alexis Skyy Once again he has found his name in the headlines. After his controversial comment of "paved the way", the "Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood"Star has baffled many people when he visited Instagram to post a video of her taking a shower."

In the video, Alexis asked his followers if they ever took "a shower of shame." As he continued to wash his body with soap, he said: "Did you ever go to the shower and tell me: & # 39; Why the hell did I do this? Why did I do this? & # 39;" He soon deleted the post, but since then people recorded the video and republished it online.

People were naturally bewildered after watching the video and roasted Alexis as a result of that. "Self-respect has abandoned the chat," someone sarcastically wrote. "I know very well that the Alexis Sky girl who is not in IG taking a shower … this Internet shit has gone too far," said another, while another asked: "Who takes a video while they are in the shower doing more !!

"But in the shower? This is a new level of persecution of influence," wrote one individual. Referring to his infamous comments, another said: "Pave the way was never so desperate," while someone commented: "What's wrong with this girl … so pretty but she seems so thirsty for attention and is sad .. "Also a person who said:" I think I lost another brain cell to see this. Homegirl is slow af. "

Some people, meanwhile, were upset that she didn't wear a bathing cap and didn't wash her face in the video. "What black girl takes a shower without a bathing cap or at least a bag or towel on her hair? And by the gram. Next," one wrote. "Is he going to wash his face? I feel like he's not going to wash his face," another asked, to which another replied: "Lol has not touched."

