Aintree points to Song For Someone | Racing news

Song For Someone (white cap) begins his last Kingwell challenge

A bow at the Aintree Hurdle is next on the Song For Someone agenda after its success at Kempton on Saturday.

Runner-up of Thomas Darby in the fiercely competitive Holloway & # 39; s Handicap Hurdle in Ascot last month, the five-year-old boy was better at the reorganized Kingwell Hurdle, providing Tom Symonds with the biggest victory of his fledgling training career.

"It was a great day and he left the race absolutely well," said Symonds.

"As I said in the post-race interview, I was worried about delivering it because we would run it in the wrong race and we should have gone to Fontwell for the National Spirit on Sunday, but it got us out of trouble."

"Two miles in Kempton really wouldn't be his thing, but it was nice to see him prove that he can do that, even if he only won by little."

As Song For Someone did not participate in the Cheltenham Festival, Medicean's son is ready to move to grade one at the Grand National meeting in April.

Symonds added: "It won't go anywhere near Prestbury Park (Cheltenham) this year, even though I think two miles over there on soft ground probably suits him quite well.

"I think we will probably run more than two and a half years in Aintree and expect some soft ground."

Symonds considers Song For Someone as a developing hunter, but is eager to see how he performs in Merseyside before deciding on plans for next season.

"We always thought he was going to be a hunter and had jumped fences well at home, but that doesn't always translate to the track, obviously," said the Herefordshire-based coach.

"He is now at the highest levels due to obstacles, so we'll see. The handicap has left him at a mark of 154 after winning on Saturday, which I think is quite correct."

"It seems he is becoming the horse we expected him to be."