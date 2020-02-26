Afghanistan: fears that people with coronaviruses enter through Iran | Iran news

%MINIFYHTML4a6b1e276405737742bcef7c7e0efdcd11% %MINIFYHTML4a6b1e276405737742bcef7c7e0efdcd12%

In Afghanistan, where health infrastructure is already under tension due to decades of violence, fear of a coronavirus outbreak has put authorities on alert.

Public meetings have been banned but the border with Iran remains open.

An open edge has the potential to allow infected people to enter.

Hoda Abdel-Hamid from Al Jazeera reports from Kabul, Afghanistan.