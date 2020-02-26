AEW Revolution date, start time, matches, PPV cost, location, rumors

%MINIFYHTML2bd0fedaf24f15a786a40191ea848f4811% %MINIFYHTML2bd0fedaf24f15a786a40191ea848f4812%

All Elite Wrestling returns to the payment per event for its first major event of 2020 with Wintrust Arena's AEW Revolution in Chicago on Saturday, February 29 and will be broadcast live by event payment.

%MINIFYHTML2bd0fedaf24f15a786a40191ea848f4813% %MINIFYHTML2bd0fedaf24f15a786a40191ea848f4814%

The main event will face Chris Jericho, the only person to hold the AEW world championship, against number one contender Jon Moxley in what will be the company's second payment per event since his weekly television show Dynamite began airing on TNT last fall.

%MINIFYHTML2bd0fedaf24f15a786a40191ea848f4815% %MINIFYHTML2bd0fedaf24f15a786a40191ea848f4816%

Join DAZN and watch more than 100 fight nights a year

Below is everything you need to know about AEW Revolution, including the start time of the previous and main event, along with a list of confirmed games prior to the show. Keep checking here for more updates as the show approaches.

What time does AEW Revolution begin?

Date: Saturday, February 29

Time: 7 p.m. ET (pre-show) | 8 p.m. ET (main card)

Location: Wintrust Arena, Chicago

TV channel: B / R Live (PPV)

Live stream: live.bleacherreport.com

AEW Revolution will air live on Saturday, February 29. The pre-show is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET and the main card will start at 8 p.m. ET.

How to watch AEW Revolution, PPV cost

AEW Revolution will be available for purchase at B / R Live and pay-per-view.

The B / R Live application is available on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku, as well as iOS and Android devices.

The show costs $ 49.99.

AEW Revolution matches

– Chris Jericho vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship

– MJF vs. Cody

– Adam Page and Kenny Omega against the winner of the real battle of the tag team on February 19 for the AEW tag team championship

– Dustin Rhodes vs. Jake Hager

– Nyla Rose vs. Kris Statlander for the AEW women's championship

– Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara