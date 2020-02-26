Adam Maher: former Hull FC player dies at age 47 after the battle against motor neuron disease | Rugby League News







Former Hull FC player Adam Maher died at the age of 47 after a battle

with motor neuron disease.

The second Australian rower made 100 appearances for whites and blacks between 2000 and 2003, scoring 25 attempts.

Maher, who also played for Cronulla Sharks, Rochdale and Gateshead, was part of Hull's first team to play at the KCOM stadium in 2003, before retiring at the end of that season.

He was diagnosed with motor neuron disease at the end of 2018 and a fundraiser generated more than £ 15,000 for the Australian family when he made an appearance before Hull's defeat at Castleford in February 2019.

In a statement, Hull FC said: "Everyone at Hull FC would like to send their deepest condolences to Adam's friends and family at this difficult time."

The club will maintain a period of reflection before Sunday's home game against Catalans Dragons for fans to remember and pay their respects.