According to reports, Future claims that her supposed baby mom is only using her baby for money.

The saga between Future and her supposed baby, Eliza Reign, continues. This time, he reportedly states that Eliza is using her baby for money.

According to the legal documents obtained by TMZHe reportedly claims that Eliza refers to her daughter as a "baby check," and Future's lawyer defined the term as "slang terminology that describes a child conceived solely for the purpose of extorting the child's father from the child. child support environment ".

In other words, according to reports, she says she got pregnant just to get her money. He also claims that one of her friends claimed in an interview that Eliza investigated the amount of child support Future paid to the other mothers of her children.

She also claims that Eliza's friend claimed that she also took fertility pills to increase her chances of being impregnated by him.

In the documents, he goes on to state that Future says the baby only needs $ 450 a month, which is a number he based on a financial affidavit that Eliza filed in court, detailing how much money he spends per month.

Future has not claimed the paternity of Eliza's son and has also asked a Broward County judge to launch the case against him.

Like us previously reported, Eliza is one of the two women who currently claim that Future is the father of her son. Earlier this month, Future filed a motion to decrease possible child support payments for her alleged baby with Eliza.

He reportedly asked the court not to grant child support based on their income, but to consider other factors as well.

Roommates, what do you think?

Source: https://www.tmz.com/2020/02/26/future-blasts-alleged-baby-mama-check-baby-child-support-case/