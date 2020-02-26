Abilene Police Chief Stan Standridge will resign to seek a relationship with the police chaplain – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML48176004fd7408397e3b9e0f77a14f9f11% %MINIFYHTML48176004fd7408397e3b9e0f77a14f9f12%

ABILENE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Abilene's chief of police says he will resign in order to establish a personal relationship with the police chaplain.

In a letter to the City Manager of Abilene on Tuesday, February 25, Chief Stan Standridge said he intends to maintain an appointment with Chaplain Beth Reeves and his decision "has caused a disruption in maintenance and order of the Department, which I fully recognize and assume ownership. "

%MINIFYHTML48176004fd7408397e3b9e0f77a14f9f13% %MINIFYHTML48176004fd7408397e3b9e0f77a14f9f14%

He said in the letter that he will leave the police department as soon as he gets a job at another Texas police department, which he is currently investigating.

%MINIFYHTML48176004fd7408397e3b9e0f77a14f9f15% %MINIFYHTML48176004fd7408397e3b9e0f77a14f9f16%

Chief Standridge has served in the Abilene Police Department for 25 years.

The Abilene Police Department tweeted: “Our dear boss leaves the city he has called home for many years. He has seen us through some incredible years and has helped this Department grow and become a great law enforcement agency. We will miss you Chief …

Our dear boss is leaving the city he has called home for many years. He has seen us through some incredible years and has helped this Department grow and become a great law enforcement agency. We'll miss you Boss … https://t.co/FaOEc8HYic – Abilene Police Department (@abilenepd) February 25, 2020

Here is the letter from Chief Standridge to City Manager Robert Hanna:

Dear Robert,

Accept this letter as my intention to leave employment at the Abilene Police Department in the coming months and within the 2020 calendar year. I have enjoyed an unimaginable career in the City of Abilene, and I believe that I have faithfully fulfilled my duties for 25 years.

Two months ago and at the end of my divorce, I approached the City Administration and sought permission to begin a dating relationship with Beth Reeves, who also works for the City of Abilene. The APD C-2 Policy requires that you report any attempt to start a dating relationship, and that any reporting structure be resolved before the appointments. This was done, and I am grateful for the opportunity to persecute a woman of remarkable character who has served many families in her twenty years of ministry.

However, my decision has caused an interruption in the maintenance and order of the Department, which I fully acknowledge and assume. I want to continue this dating relationship, with transparency, I disclose my intention to seek employment in another Texas police agency. I am very grateful for the continued employment during this search, and I promise to you, our elected leaders and all citizens, that I will continue to make a 100 percent effort to serve those we protect. My history of service speaks for itself, and I cannot thank everyone enough for the opportunity to keep an eye on such a loving community. We are better together, and Abilene has really been a city on a hill that cannot be hidden.

Forever grateful

Stan standridge

Police officer

Abilene Police Department