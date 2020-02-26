Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson lead the charge against CBA, but it could be a losing effort

As a new 10-year collective bargaining agreement between the NFL owners and the NFL Players Association approached on Wednesday to be ratified, two of the most respected but least frank players in the league openly opposed your terms

Quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson, representatives of the Packers and Seahawks players, respectively, took the exception of the inclusion of a 17th regular season game in the CBA and the addition of a playoff contest for second place .

Rodgers and Wilson were among the 14 dissidents in a vote on Wednesday in the CBA by 32 representatives of NFLPA players. Both men mentioned the player's health as their main concern. Because 17 representatives voted in favor of the proposed CBA (one abstained), it will move on to a final election that includes full NFL union membership.

"The value of our players and the strength of the NFLPA can only be realized if we ourselves know and believe in our value," Rodgers wrote on Twitter.

Wilson said on Twitter: "@NBA and @MLB are doing well. Players come first. ALL @NFL players deserve the same. We should NOT rush the next 10 YEARS for today's satisfaction. VOTE NO."

The 49ers cornerback, Richard Sherman, who also voted against the proposal, also expressed his thoughts. For a long time he has talked about the well-being of the players and has recommended the steps that the NFL must take to protect its athletes.

The health and well-being of our men is always the most important aspect. There is no price I can put for that and that is why I voted No. I respect the Men who have been part of this discussion and defended their costumes. https://t.co/mL0Yj3E6d9 – Richard Sherman (@ RSherman_25) February 26, 2020

Despite the public positions taken by Rodgers, Wilson, Sherman and other NFL players against the CBA, the proposal is expected to be approved in the final vote, according to The Washington Post. The process could conclude in the coming weeks.

In addition to a regular extended season and extended playoffs, the proposed CBA includes, among other things, an increase in the NFL minimum wage and relaxation of policies in place that restrict the use of marijuana.

If approved, the CBA would take effect for next season.