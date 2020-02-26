Aamir Khan will make his debut in the web series

Aamir Khan is currently busy filming his Christmas release, Laal Singh Chadha, which is the official remake of Tom Hanks protagonist, Forest Gump. The first glimpse of the film seemed quite interesting where Aamir Khan is seen wearing a turban. The superstar meets with Kareena Kapoor in Laal Singh Chaddha after Talaash and Bebo's appearance of the film were also revealed a few weeks ago.

According to a report in a newspaper, we hear that Aamir Khan will soon be seen in a web series. The newspaper spoke with a source close to the project about it. The source stated: “Aamir's team of writers has conceptualized and developed the material. He recently launched the bosses of the transmission giant, who wanted to collaborate with the superstar and look for a project that is worthy of him. The show is a drama of human interest. "

While most of us think that Aamir Khan is seeking to launch the project of his Mahabharata dreams, the source denied it saying that Mahabharata is in process but that the web series will be somewhat different.

With stars like Saif Ali Khan, Rajkummar Rao and Nawazuddin Siddiqui proving success in the digital space, we are not surprised that Aamir also wants a piece of the cake.