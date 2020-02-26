A fiery speech and an ultimatum: the roots of the Delhi riots

NEW DELHI – For many in the eastern neighborhood of Delhi, where a seizure of religious violence broke out this week, it all started with just one man.

Kapil Mishra, a local politician from the main Hindu nationalist party in India, had just lost an election. Acquaintances in the area, which now feels like a war zone, said they had been looking for a way to recover.

Mishra, 39, is known for his open opinions and flexible policy. As a senior caste Hindu of a political family, he worked for Amnesty International and Greenpeace, and rose in the ranks of one of the most progressive political organizations in India. But several years ago he changed his loyalty across the political spectrum to the Bharatiya Janata Party, the current ruling party of India, which has deep roots in the Hindu supremacist ideology.

On Sunday, he appeared at a rally against a group of protesters (most of them women) who opposed a new citizenship law widely considered discriminatory towards Muslims. There he expressed his anger in a fiery speech in which he issued an ultimatum to the police: or clear the protesters, who were blocking a main road, or he and his followers would do it themselves.