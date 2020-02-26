A fiery speech and an ultimatum: the roots of the Delhi riots

NEW DELHI – For many in the eastern neighborhood of Delhi, where a seizure of religious violence broke out this week, it all started with just one man.
Kapil Mishra, a local politician from the main Hindu nationalist party in India, had just lost an election. Acquaintances in the area, which now feels like a war zone, said they had been looking for a way to recover.
Mishra, 39, is known for his open opinions and flexible policy. As a senior caste Hindu of a political family, he worked for Amnesty International and Greenpeace, and rose in the ranks of one of the most progressive political organizations in India. But several years ago he changed his loyalty across the political spectrum to the Bharatiya Janata Party, the current ruling party of India, which has deep roots in the Hindu supremacist ideology.
On Sunday, he appeared at a rally against a group of protesters (most of them women) who opposed a new citizenship law widely considered discriminatory towards Muslims. There he expressed his anger in a fiery speech in which he issued an ultimatum to the police: or clear the protesters, who were blocking a main road, or he and his followers would do it themselves.
Within hours, the worst Hindu-Muslim violence in India in years was exploding. Bands of Hindus and Muslims fought each other with swords and bats, tents burst into flames, pieces of bricks streaked the air and mobs threw punches on cornered men.
"Kapil Mishra should be in jail," said Rupesh Bathla, a businessman who says he has known Mr. Mishra since they were teenagers. “It started communal riots. He planted hatred in other people's hearts. "
By Wednesday, at least 25 people had died, hospital officials said, mostly from gunshot wounds. Several witnesses said that the live fire came from the direction of the police officers, and that among the dead were Hindus and Muslims.
Although the properties of the Hindus were burned, the destruction was much stronger on the Muslim side. In Muslim areas, store after store was destroyed and entire markets burned down. Dozens of Muslim residents have accused police officers of being passively while the destruction was underway.
On Wednesday, the few people who took to the street passed silently in front of the blackened car helmets and destroyed houses. The puff of charred materials still floated in the air, in which some scholars said it was a spooky echo of previous religious bleeding in India.
"In general, this week's Delhi riots now begin to look like a pogrom, to the Gujarat 2002 and Delhi 1984," said Ashutosh Varshney, director of the Center for Southern Contemporary Asia at Brown University.
While the death toll is not close to those of those previous battles, the episodes shared a disturbing similarity, said Varshney, with "the mobs unleashing wild violence as police officers look the other way, or join the mafia, in instead of neutrally intervening to crush the riots. "
With the violence chilling for the moment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who hosted President Trump while fighting, broke his silence on Wednesday after Trump had left, urging people in a Twitter post to "maintain peace and brotherhood at all times." He added: "Peace and harmony are fundamental to our spirit."
But concern persisted among many Indians, including Hindus, that Mishra and his Hindu nationalist supporters have armed a very dangerous environment. In a nation of Hindu majority, with a Hindu nationalist government that has allowed Muslim murderers to go unpunished, there has been an increase in fear that violent Hindu extremism may get out of control.
On Wednesday, only a few sporadic attacks were reported, but no large-scale chaos. The police, now armed with assault rifles, had been reinforced with paramilitary troops.
In the area that suffered the worst in the fighting, many residents blamed Mr. Mishra, who rejected an interview request. But in a Twitter postHe said: "It is not a crime to ask for blocked roads to open. It is not a crime to tell the truth. I do not fear this campaign of mass hatred against me."
Mishra had said in his speech that he did not want to create problems before Trump left the country on Tuesday night. But as Sunday night approached, bands of Hindu and Muslim men began throwing stones at each other, and that quickly generated much greater violence.
At a court hearing on the riots on Wednesday, a judge pressured police officers on why they had not seen videos of Mr. Mishra's incendiary speech, an indication, according to the judge, that they had not seriously investigated the sources of violence
"This is really worrying," said the judge, S. Muralidhar, according to Livelaw, a legal news website. "There are so many televisions in his office, how can a police officer say that he has not seen the videos? I am really horrified by the situation of the Delhi police."
Mishra supporters said that most of the people in the community had backed their effort to evict protesters. "How could our children get to school with those protesters blocking the way?" said Alok Kumar Gupta, a retired military officer who lives near the protest area. "Kapil Mishra was just trying to help."
But others wonder if Mishra was trying to make a name for himself in Hindu nationalist circles. He was elected to the local assembly in Delhi in 2015 by the progressive Aam Aadmi Party, but he finally fought with his colleagues and defected to Mr. Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party, or B.J.P.
He then began to defend Hindu nationalist views and vilify Muslims, more for political convenience than for true belief, argued Bathla, who claims to have known Mishra for 30 years.
"When I was younger it wasn't like that," he said. "I was calm."
Only a few weeks before the elections of the local assembly on February 8, Mr. Mishra published what was widely seen as a incendiary message from Twitter, framing the contest as "India vs Pakistan,quot;.
After losing the race, several people said he took the hard line against mostly Muslim protesters as a way to improve his position in the B.J.P.
"I wasn't getting much attention from the high command," said Hasrat Ali, a legal officer who lives in the same area where Mr. Mishra's family lived for many years. "All this was a plan to get a firmer position."
At least one other politician in Mr. Modi's party is now distancing himself from Mr. Mishra. "Whoever has done this, strict measures must be taken," said politician Gautam Gambhir, a member of the area's Parliament. "Kapil Mishra's speech is not acceptable."
Protests against the new citizenship law, which makes it easier for non-Muslim immigrants to become full-fledged Indian citizens, have erupted intermittently since December. There has been a subtext of religious differences, with most Muslims in India opposing the law and many Hindus support it. But last week was the first time that the protests violently returned to each other a large number of Hindus and Muslims.
Most Muslims in India distrust the B.J.P. and point out the frenzy of sectarian murders that claimed the lives of more than 1,000 people, almost 800 of them Muslims, in the state of Gujarat in 2002 when Modi was their prime minister.
Mr. Modi and his state government were accused of silently ordering the police to remain alert while the violence broke out. He has denied those accusations, and in 2012, an investigation panel for the Supreme Court No evidence was found to support them.
But until he became prime minister in 2014, Mr. Modi was banned from entering the United States. And since he came to power, violence against Muslims, including mafia lynchings, has increased considerably.
Muslim families in northeastern Delhi are now leaving their homes. Several said in interviews that they no longer felt safe.
Asgar Ali, whose grocery store was set on fire on Tuesday, said there was no difference between police officers and Hindu mobs. He said he was running away from home, where he had lived for 20 years, knowing he could never return.
"I built this house with my blood and sweat," Ali said. “Now, they have reduced me to a homeless homeless. I have lost everything ".
Shalini Venugopal contributed reports.
