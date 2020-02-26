A constant fear of death in Kashmir administered by Pakistan | Pakistan News

%MINIFYHTMLadddafd436cdf253913db91e9b58f9e511% %MINIFYHTMLadddafd436cdf253913db91e9b58f9e512%

Jura, Kashmir administered by Pakistan – Standing on the rubble of his destroyed house in the Jura village in Kashmir administered by Pakistan, Muhammad Siddiq Mir said he has spent the last months fearing he could be killed at any time.

On Sunday, an intense bombardment of Indian forces hit this village that is only four kilometers (2.5 miles) from the Control Line (LoC), the de facto border that divides Kashmir.

Mir's house, as well as those of his brother and a cousin, were completely destroyed. The projectiles crossed the roof, destroyed walls and left the damaged structures with no possibility of repair.

"What can we do? We ask Allah to save us from this situation," Mir said. "My father built this house with his own hands. That's what makes me sadder."

Mir has no money to rebuild his house. Together with the 15 family members whose homes were destroyed, Mir now lives in a single room in a relative's house.

Their situation illustrates the human cost of an increase in tensions between India and Pakistan since last year over the disputed territory of Kashmir, which both countries claim in their entirety but manage separate portions.

Muhammad Siddiq Mir, 30, is on the rubble of his house that was destroyed by Indian bombing through the LoC. (Asad Hashim / Al Jazeera)

Since 2019, at least 60 civilians have been killed and more than 280 injured due to the Indian bombing in Kashmir administered by Pakistan, according to Pakistani government data, which also revealed that the death toll increased 114 percent compared to the previous year .

Several Pakistani bombings also killed several civilians in Kashmir administered by India, although the government did not share official data on those attacks.

The conflict in the LoC was triggered in February 2019 after a suicide attack that killed at least 40 Indian security forces in the city of Pulwama run by India. India responded by increasing bombings through the LoC and then carried out air strikes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan on February 26.

A day later, Pakistan retaliated for its own air strikes, knocking down an Indian fighter plane when neighbors with nuclear weapons reached the brink of total war.

Report Restrictions

Jaba, a remote village located about 85 km north of the Pakistani capital Islamabad and about 10 km within the border between Kashmir administered by Pakistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan, was at the center of a possible nuclear conflict last year .

A year after the air raid, on a sunny winter day, the adult residents of the village were attentive to their fields or collecting firewood in the hillside hillside village.

Two craters are still visible from where the Indian bombs landed, surrounded by rocky rubble.

"Nothing grows there anymore," said Mubasher Mianwal, nine, in the family farmland of one of the bombs that fell. "We used to grow wheat and grass (for fodder) there."

Mubasher Mianwal, 9, is at the site of Indian air strikes last year. (Asad Hashim / Al Jazeera)

Further up the mountain is the apparent objective of the attack: a religious school run by the armed group Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM).

Last year, India claimed that it had killed "a large number of terrorists, coaches, high-ranking commanders and JeM jihadist groups,quot; at the school. A visit to the area a day after the attacks found little evidence of the casualties claimed, although Al Jazeera was not allowed to arrive at the school.

On Monday, a caregiver at the seminar told Al Jazeera that the school closed six months ago, with the 400 students relocated to other institutes.

"They were worried about a follow-up strike," he said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Pakistan's army said access to the school is open for journalists and made a guided visit to international media in April 2019.

However, on Monday, Al Jazeera was rejected at the door, and the caregiver cited that the country's Intelligence Services Agency (ISI) had banned access to reporters.

& # 39; We are always afraid & # 39;

The military confrontation between neighbors with nuclear weapons cooled after Pakistan returned the captured pilot of the Indian fighter shot down days later, but in the LoC, the bombing has remained almost constant, nearby residents say.

On August 5, the Indian government approved a constitutional amendment that revoked a special constitutional status for its administered portion of Kashmir, eliminating certain forms of government autonomy and absorbing it into the political and administrative current of the country.

Pakistan protested the measure. The Kashmir residents administered by India denounced it as an attempt to change the demography of the only Muslim majority territory in India.

The ensuing repression of Indian security caused the arrest of dozens, with a curfew throughout the territory and a blockade of communications to control the protests.

"All services were closed. I tried every day, but it could not happen," said Muhammad Sadiq Khan, 72, of the Kupwara district administered by the Kupwara India, but living in Muzaffarabad, the capital of managed Kashmir for Pakistan.

He tried for months to communicate with his family members in Kupwara, but was unable to do so due to communication restrictions imposed by the Indian authorities.

"We were afraid for them," he said, fearing that his relatives would be arrested by Indian security forces. "We are always afraid for them."

In March, the Indian authorities suspended a mechanism of more than a decade that allowed trade and travel between the two sides of Kashmir. (Asad Hashim / Al Jazeera)

Five months later, Khan finally contacted his nephews during a temporary lifting of the blockade.

"(They said) that things are peaceful there, but that there are strict controls to go to the city or come and go (anywhere else)," he said.

In addition to the increase in traffic restrictions, in March last year, the Indian authorities also suspended a mechanism of more than a decade that allowed trade and travel between the two sides of Kashmir.

In Muzaffarabad, the offices of the commerce and travel authority have a deserted appearance, laying off more than 60 people.

"There has been a hugely adverse impact on the merchant community," said Tahir Hameed, general director of the authority. "When the suspension happened so suddenly, all your assets that had gone there or had come here could not be exchanged."

Before the suspension, the two parts of Kashmir participated in approximately 2.5 billion Pakistani rupees ($ 16.2 million) in the barter trade each year, according to government data.

The suspension also saw the end of hundreds of residents looking to travel across Kashmir.

& # 39; There is no way to live & # 39;

Back in Jura, at the LoC, residents said that fear of being killed has become part of everyday life.

"Last night, I was in the kitchen when the bombing began. I don't know how we survived," said Syeda Mir, 36, whose residence is a few meters from where Siddiq Mir's house was.

Syeda Mir's house was partially destroyed by Indian bombing in October, and the four family members have been living in the only room that was not damaged while the rest of the structure was rebuilt.

"Even when the shots are 10 km away, we cannot leave the house. We cannot go to work," said his son Saqib Aziz. His mother complained that he could not send his daughters to school because of the risk.

"Even now, sitting here talking to you, there is a fear that the bombing may begin again at any time," Aziz said.

Nearby, a well of about 15 square feet (1.4 square meters) is being dug for the construction of a shell-proof bunker for the family to take refuge. The bunker costs more than 150,000 rupees ($ 975).

The family, said Syeda Mir, earns less than $ 150 in a month. Currently, they seek refuge in an improvised bunker that is little more than a hole dug under a large rock in their backyard.

"This is no way of life, here in the Neelum Valley," said Atiq Sheikh, 32, nephew of Syeda Mir. "Death is better than this."