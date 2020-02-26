A 68-year-old man from Idaho Springs pleads guilty to second-degree murder

A 68-year-old man pleaded guilty on Monday to murder his sick sister in an act that described investigators as a "merciful murder."

Alan James Head of Idaho Springs pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the death of his sister, Mary Jo Head, on July 27, 2019, according to a press release from the Prosecutor's Office of the Fifth Judicial District.

According to the statement, Head shot his sister with a .22 caliber pistol while she was in bed. Then he suffocated her with a pillow. Head called 911 to report the incident. He was arrested, without further incident, while still talking on the phone with 911.

Head, according to the press release, told investigators that he was his sister's primary caregiver and killed her as an "act of mercy,quot; because of her poor health and her inability to care for her.

"Armed violence like this causes irreparable damage to so many in our nation, and I can't say how much we regret all of Mary Jo's family and friends who were devastated by her loss," said district attorney Bruce Brown in the Press release. "There are always other options and options before playing God and taking another person's life into your own hands."

The plea agreement stipulates that Head, who remains in custody, will be sentenced to 16 years in prison. His sentence is scheduled for March 30.