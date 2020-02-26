6lack does not believe that the current state of RnB music is so bad

Instagram

The musician has taken to his Twitter account to share that there is too much good music at this time, unlike what others, including rapper Young M.A. and K. Michelle, stated earlier.

Many musicians recently expressed criticism against the current state of R&B music. Among them was Young M.A., who previously said on his Twitter account that today music was not balancing music as it did before. 6lack, however, asks to differ.

The musician recently visited Twitter to share that, unlike what others said, in fact there was too much good music at this time. "There is too much good hip-hop and R&B here to complain about what we don't have," he shared in the video on Tuesday, February 25.

"To say that you miss something specific in R&B is equivalent to saying that you miss substance and bars or whatever in hip-hop," he continued. "It's always someone who does. The question is: do they support them?"

Apparently, 6lack was not the only one who disagreed with Young MA since the latter received criticism for his February 23 tweet that said: "Music doesn't feel the same because we barely have R&B. R&B brought that balance to music … now everything is supported in one sense, so play fast! We need R&B for the balance not kap! "

Without feeling his tweet, singer and songwriter PJ Morton He shared his disapproval. "I got it at the beginning … but I think this shot is getting pretty cheesy and lazy now … There's SO GOOD R & B! You just shouldn't be trying to find it," he wrote next to a screenshot of Young MA & # 39; s tweet. He also tagged a lot of new artists, including HIS., Ari Lennox, Tink, Tank, Ledisi, India Arie, BJ the Chicago Kid, Luke James, Summer walker Y Eric Bellinger among others.

"I'm probably missing so many … that's out of the top … all the DIFFERENT types of R&B," he continued. "Tell the radio to balance it … it's definitely not because & # 39; we barely have R&B & # 39 ;."

However, Young M.A. was not alone. In january K. Michelle He also criticized the current music on his Twitter page, writing: "Early listening to a new R&B artist and this is the best way to fall asleep, this shit has no soul and is boring." Sean "P Diddy"The combs also echoed the feeling. He told his millions of followers that in the next season of"Making the band"I wanted to" bring the R&B back. "