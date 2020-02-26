69 people may have been convicted of false evidence by former Houston officer Gerald Goines, prosecutors say – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML2c61cc8e31e416c0cdb50f74897ae73c11% %MINIFYHTML2c61cc8e31e416c0cdb50f74897ae73c12%

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Sixty-nine additional people may have been convicted of false evidence by the former Houston officer at the center of a failed drug raid that killed two people and wounded five officers, including himself, prosecutors said Wednesday.

The announcement came after the judges earlier this month declared two brothers innocent who had been convicted based on the testimony of former officer Gerald Goines.

Goines' work with the narcotics unit of the Houston Police Department has been investigated after the drug raid in January 2019 in which Dennis Tuttle, 59, and Rhogena Nicholas, 58, were killed.

Prosecutors allege that Goines, 55, lied to get the search warrant for the couple's house alleging that a confidential informant had bought heroin there. According to prosecutors, Goines said later that there was no informant and that he had allegedly bought the drugs himself. Five officers, including Goines, were injured in the raid.

"We need to release those convicted solely by the word of a police officer we can no longer trust," said Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.

Nicole DeBorde, a lawyer for Goines, said the announcement by Ogg's office was a way of "poisoning,quot; potential jurors in Goines' case and that Ogg was promoted before a highly contested Democratic primary on Tuesday for his office.

"But because these unfounded and unfounded accusations conveniently align with their very public use of the case in their campaign and offer an end around the rules that prohibit discussing the facts of the pending case, it issues a press release after the press release, the last in his last push before super Tuesday, "said DeBorde.

Earlier this month, Otis Mallet and his brother Steven were found innocent by judges after their lawyers and prosecutors agreed that Goines had lied during his trials about buying drugs from the brothers in 2008. Otis Mallet was sentenced to eight years. from prison and then he was released on probation while his brother pleaded guilty to a drug charge and was sentenced to 10 months in jail.

A final decision on the cases of the Mallet brothers is pending before the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals.

Prosecutors filed motions on Wednesday asking judges to appoint lawyers for the 69 people so their cases can be reviewed to see if their sentences should be revoked.

Most of the 69 cases are related to drug charges in which people received sentences ranging from a few months in the county jail to four years in the state prison. Goines was the only witness to the drug crime in all these cases, prosecutors said. None of the 69 individuals remain incarcerated.

Since the raid, prosecutors have been reviewing thousands of cases handled by the narcotics division of the Houston Police Department, Goines and another former officer, Steven Bryant.

Ogg said Wednesday that defendants in cases from 2008 to 2019 in which Goines played an important role are entitled to the presumption that they provided false evidence to secure their sentences.

Goines faces two counts of serious murder in a state court for the death of Tuttle and Nicholas and faces seven charges in federal court for allegedly providing false information in the raid.

Bryant also faces state and federal charges in the deadly incursion. Both men were relieved of the service after the shooting and then withdrew.

The failed drug incursion also led the department to review its no-touch policy, since that type of order was involved in the incident. Chief Art Acevedo finally said the department would suspend orders not to touch.

